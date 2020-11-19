We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.
If you're feeling fine and just want to make sure you don't have COVID-19 so you can celebrate Thanksgiving with family, please stay away, Seattle's testing leader says. Health officials and medical experts are imploring everyone to steer clear of Turkey Day gatherings as the virus spreads faster than it has in months, and leave the test sites accessible to those who have symptoms. In case that's you or someone you love, here's our updating list of where to get tested. And a free online tool allows you to calculate your risk of encountering someone who has the virus at a Thanksgiving gathering.
A quarter-million Americans are dead from COVID-19. Experts think we'll soon see 2,000 U.S. deaths per day: "It all depends on what we do." But nurses and doctors feel like they're "yelling into the abyss" as cases explode and conditions inside U.S. hospitals rapidly deteriorate. Some are housing patients in parking garages and cafeterias, while others think they'll soon need to ration care.
Should college students get a COVID-19 test before heading home for the holidays? Some schools are urging or even requiring it, but it doesn’t give you a free pass, one health official explains. Meanwhile, a flare-up has Western Washington University locking down harder.
Where you sit on a plane or bus matters. If you must travel over Thanksgiving — again, not the safest idea — know how to minimize your risk.
Restaurants are pushing back against our state's ban on indoor dining, with the Washington Hospitality Association urging Gov. Jay Inslee to reconsider and not throw thousands of people out of work. Here's what the research says about exposure at restaurants.
Tyson Foods managers had a "winner-take-all" bet on how many workers would get COVID-19 as the virus tore through an Iowa meat plant, a wrongful-death lawsuit alleges. The number ended up topping 1,000.
U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse has become the first member of Washington’s congressional delegation to disclose a positive test. WSU men's basketball coach Kyle Smith also tested positive and will miss the first game.
