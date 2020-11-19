We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.
African continent hits 2 million confirmed coronavirus cases
Africa has surpassed 2 million confirmed coronavirus cases as the continent’s top public health official warned Thursday that “we are inevitably edging toward a second wave” of infections.
The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the 54-nation continent had crossed the milestone.
“We cannot relent. If we relent, then all the sacrifices we put into efforts over the past 10 months will be wiped away,” Africa CDC director John Nkengasong told reporters. While the world takes hope from promising COVID-19 vaccines, African health officials also worry the continent will suffer as richer countries buy up supplies.
Someone in Europe is dying every 17 seconds from COVID-19, WHO says
Europe’s painful second coronavirus wave may be starting to ease, a top World Health Organization official said Thursday, as cases drop slightly even though over the past week someone on the continent died every 17 seconds from the virus.
The cautious prognosis came after new diagnoses of the novel coronavirus slowed last week across Europe to 1.8 million cases, compared with 2 million the week before last. Hospitals across the continent remain packed, a situation that sharply increases the chance that patients will die of the disease.
European countries have been hit hard since October, with cases skyrocketing in the past month and a half.
Advice to Dutch government: Vaccinate elderly and ill first
An advisory panel said Thursday that the Dutch government should prioritize coronavirus vaccinations for people over age 60, those with underlying health problems and frontline health care workers when the first shots become available.
The advice from the Health Council of the Netherlands tackles the question of who should get first access to the vaccines — a potentially thorny issue that governments around the world are starting to confront with vaccines against the virus likely becoming available in the coming months.
Dutch Health Minister Hugo de Jonge tweeted that the council’s recommendation was clear: “Give priority in vaccinations to the elderly, the ill and health care workers.”
Catch up on the past 24 hours
If you're feeling fine and just want to make sure you don't have COVID-19 so you can celebrate Thanksgiving with family, please stay away, Seattle's testing leader says. Health officials and medical experts are imploring everyone to steer clear of Turkey Day gatherings as the virus spreads faster than it has in months, and leave the test sites accessible to those who have symptoms. In case that's you or someone you love, here's our updating list of where to get tested. And a free online tool allows you to calculate your risk of encountering someone who has the virus at a Thanksgiving gathering.
A quarter-million Americans are dead from COVID-19. Experts think we'll soon see 2,000 U.S. deaths per day: "It all depends on what we do." But nurses and doctors feel like they're "yelling into the abyss" as cases explode and conditions inside U.S. hospitals rapidly deteriorate. Some are housing patients in parking garages and cafeterias, while others think they'll soon need to ration care.
Should college students get a COVID-19 test before heading home for the holidays? Some schools are urging or even requiring it, but it doesn’t give you a free pass, one health official explains. Meanwhile, a flare-up has Western Washington University locking down harder.
Where you sit on a plane or bus matters. If you must travel over Thanksgiving — again, not the safest idea — know how to minimize your risk.
Restaurants are pushing back against our state's ban on indoor dining, with the Washington Hospitality Association urging Gov. Jay Inslee to reconsider and not throw thousands of people out of work. Here's what the research says about exposure at restaurants.
Tyson Foods managers had a "winner-take-all" bet on how many workers would get COVID-19 as the virus tore through an Iowa meat plant, a wrongful-death lawsuit alleges. The number ended up topping 1,000.
U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse has become the first member of Washington’s congressional delegation to disclose a positive test. WSU men's basketball coach Kyle Smith also tested positive and will miss the first game.
