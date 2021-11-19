The virus surge across the Upper Midwest region of the U.S. is worsening even as booster shots are made more available to people in a growing number of locations. Massachusetts and Utah recently approved booster shots for anyone aged 18 and over.
Meanwhile, The European Union’s drug agency is evaluating a new drug to treat COVID-19 patients who don’t need extra oxygen but have an increased risk of developing severe COVID-19 symptoms.
As COVID-19 case rates continue to rise in several European countries, Russia hit another record high for COVID-19 deaths for a second consecutive day. The country reported that 1,251 people had died from COVID-19 on Thursday, breaking the record high set the day before, when officials reported 1,247 COVID-19 deaths.
US expands COVID boosters to all adults, final hurdle ahead
U.S. regulators on Friday moved to open up COVID-19 booster shots to all adults, expanding the government’s campaign to shore up protection and get ahead of rising coronavirus cases that may worsen with the holidays.
Pfizer and Moderna announced the Food and Drug Administration’s decision after at least 10 states already had started offering boosters to all adults. The latest action stands to simplify what until now has been a confusing list of who’s eligible by allowing anyone 18 or older to choose either company’s booster six months after their last dose — regardless of which vaccine they had first.
But there’s one more step: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must agree to expand Pfizer and Moderna boosters to even healthy young adults. Its scientific advisers were set to debate later Friday.
The U.S. plans to pay Pfizer $5 billion for "another critical tool" against COVID-19: a new pill shown to cut hospitalizations and deaths sharply in high-risk adults. But first, the pill would need federal approval.