The virus surge across the Upper Midwest region of the U.S. is worsening even as booster shots are made more available to people in a growing number of locations. Massachusetts and Utah recently approved booster shots for anyone aged 18 and over.

Meanwhile, The European Union’s drug agency is evaluating a new drug to treat COVID-19 patients who don’t need extra oxygen but have an increased risk of developing severe COVID-19 symptoms.

As COVID-19 case rates continue to rise in several European countries, Russia hit another record high for COVID-19 deaths for a second consecutive day. The country reported that 1,251 people had died from COVID-19 on Thursday, breaking the record high set the day before, when officials reported 1,247 COVID-19 deaths.

