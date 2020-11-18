Washington set another record for COVID-19 cases Tuesday. The state Department of Health (DOH) reported 2,589 new COVID-19 cases as of Monday, and 23 new deaths. The state has set records on four of the last five days.

On a day the state set a record, Gov. Jay Inslee announced that Dr. Umair Shah will be the next secretary of health, replacing John Wiesman, who took a job at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

