Washington set another record for COVID-19 cases Tuesday. The state Department of Health (DOH) reported 2,589 new COVID-19 cases as of Monday, and 23 new deaths. The state has set records on four of the last five days.

On a day the state set a record, Gov. Jay Inslee announced that Dr. Umair Shah will be the next secretary of health, replacing John Wiesman, who took a job at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.

Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.

(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

The rain is here to stay, so let's embrace it with three walking routes to muddy your boots.

When it's time to dry off, these six fresh paperbacks might go nicely with a mug of tea and a cozy armchair.

Or curl up on the couch with Steve McQueen’s "Small Axe" series, or one of these other streaming shows.

—Kris Higginson
Washington's COVID-19 cases shattered another record yesterday, for the fourth time in the past five days. And a Stanwood senior facility has reported 99 cases, including deadly ones, in its second significant outbreak.

After a super-spreader wedding in Eastern Washington, the tally of COVID-19 cases is climbing and new details are emerging about the indoor reception.

The FDA has approved the first at-home test for coronavirus. Here's how the rapid test works.

Pfizer says its vaccine appears to be 95% effective and it will seek emergency authorization within days. New research is providing hope about the power of vaccines, indicating that immunity to the virus may last years.

We knew this shutdown was coming. We had months to get ready, but thousands of local businesses now are twisting in the pandemic wind. Gov. Jay Inslee gets an "A" in health, but columnist Danny Westneat marks him absent on the pandemic economy so far.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, 87, third in the line of presidential succession and the longest-serving Republican senator, has the coronavirus. This shows how the marble-and-stone petri dish of the U.S. Capitol is a microcosm of the national struggle to contain the pandemic, with lawmakers — largely older Americans whose jobs involve weekly flights and near-constant congregating — struggling to adapt.

"The difference between a drop or an ocean" is significant when it comes to the levels of coronavirus in patients' bodies, according to a new UW analysis that ties the levels to the likelihood of death. Knowing patients' viral load could help identify who's most at risk, but this often goes unseen.

—Kris Higginson

Seattle Times staff & news services

