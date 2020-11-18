Washington set another record for COVID-19 cases Tuesday. The state Department of Health (DOH) reported 2,589 new COVID-19 cases as of Monday, and 23 new deaths. The state has set records on four of the last five days.
We knew this shutdown was coming. We had months to get ready, but thousands of local businesses now are twisting in the pandemic wind. Gov. Jay Inslee gets an "A" in health, but columnist Danny Westneat marks him absent on the pandemic economy so far.
Sen. Chuck Grassley, 87, third in the line of presidential succession and the longest-serving Republican senator, has the coronavirus. This shows how the marble-and-stone petri dish of the U.S. Capitol is a microcosm of the national struggle to contain the pandemic, with lawmakers — largely older Americans whose jobs involve weekly flights and near-constant congregating — struggling to adapt.
"The difference between a drop or an ocean" is significant when it comes to the levels of coronavirus in patients' bodies, according to a new UW analysis that ties the levels to the likelihood of death. Knowing patients' viral load could help identify who's most at risk, but this often goes unseen.
—Kris Higginson
Do you have questions about the coronavirus that causes COVID-19?
Ask in the form below and we'll dig for answers. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, ask your question here.
If you have specific medical questions, please contact your doctor.