Europe is the only region in the world where COVID-19 deaths increased in the past week, according to the World Health Organization. Of the 3.3 million new COVID-19 cases reported last week, 2.1 million came from the European region.

On Monday, the Centers for Disease and Control placed a level 4 warning on traveling to Hungary, Iceland, the Czech Republic and Guernsey. These countries were just the latest to be added to the level 4 travel list. When the CDC places a country on level 4 travel, they recommend that Americans avoid traveling there, even if they are fully vaccinated.

Billions of dollars will be available to drug makers looking to scale up domestic production of COVID-19 vaccines, under a new initiative from the Biden administration. Boosting the capacity of the COVID-19 vaccines will help address global shortages, stop preventable deaths and limit the development of more dangerous variants, officials said.

Should Washington mandate COVID-19 vaccines for schoolchildren? Seattle school board members unanimously called for this as protesters circled outside yesterday — and state officials will soon consider it. Nationally, kids ages 5-11 are getting vaccinated at a rate much faster than adults did. Here's how to find kids' vaccine appointments in our state.

The FDA is expected to approve booster shots for all Americans today. Depending on how the CDC acts next, Pfizer's boosters could be flowing into arms as soon as this weekend.

How to make your holiday gatherings safer: Washington health leaders, worried about a repeat of last winter's surge, are urging residents to take precautions and tests. Rapid at-home tests are making that easier than ever. Here's what you should know about using them. 

How to tell online COVID facts from fiction: "If you're not sure, don't share," advises one checklist. But it's not always easy to be sure amid the flood of studies and talking heads. Here are tips, trusted sources and dead giveaways that the truth is getting twisted.

