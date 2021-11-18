Europe is the only region in the world where COVID-19 deaths increased in the past week, according to the World Health Organization. Of the 3.3 million new COVID-19 cases reported last week, 2.1 million came from the European region.

On Monday, the Centers for Disease and Control placed a level 4 warning on traveling to Hungary, Iceland, the Czech Republic and Guernsey. These countries were just the latest to be added to the level 4 travel list. When the CDC places a country on level 4 travel, they recommend that Americans avoid traveling there, even if they are fully vaccinated.

Billions of dollars will be available to drug makers looking to scale up domestic production of COVID-19 vaccines, under a new initiative from the Biden administration. Boosting the capacity of the COVID-19 vaccines will help address global shortages, stop preventable deaths and limit the development of more dangerous variants, officials said.

