South Korea tightens restrictions to fight virus
South Korea said Tuesday that it will tighten social distancing rules in the greater Seoul area and some parts of eastern Gangwon province to try to suppress a coronavirus resurgence there.
The announcement came as South Korea’s daily virus tally stayed above 200 for a fourth straight day. The country has been experiencing a steady increase in virus infections since it relaxed its social distancing guidelines last month.
Under the new rules to be effective in those areas starting Thursday, authorities are banning gatherings of more than 100 people during rallies, festivals, concerts and academic events. Customers at theaters, concerts and libraries are required to sit at least one seat apart from each other, while audiences at sporting events will be limited to 30% of the stadium’s capacity.
The new rules also ban dancing and moving to others’ seats at nightclubs and other high-risk entertainment facilities, and drinking and eating at karaoke rooms and concert halls.
South Korea added 230 more virus cases on Tuesday, raising the country’s total to 28,998 since the pandemic began, including 494 deaths.
Quarantine Corner
Let’s talk turkey-ish things: Teen chef Sadie has a recipe for delicious potatoes au gratin. And if you love the crunchiest bits of cornbread dressing, this relatively quick sheet-pan recipe is for you. Find tips for a kid-friendly Thanksgiving dinner and get inspired with our no-stress guide, The Imperfect Holiday.
Have a craving for super-crispy chicken wings? Thai Ha used to feed festival crowds, but when the pandemic hit, he set up shop in a friend’s Seattle restaurant kitchen. Now business is sizzling at Mangosteen 206.
Catch up on the past 24 hours
Welcome to our new era of COVID-19 restrictions, many of which went into effect today. Here’s what you can and can’t do in counties across Washington state. California, too, is pulling the emergency brake on reopening as it imposes some of the nation's strictest new measures.
More than 300 people went to a super-spreader wedding in Eastern Washington. Now the COVID-19 cases are stacking up — but public health officials can't reach all of the guests.
Some Washingtonians have been told to repay their jobless benefits, or else. Thousands of residents have been notified that their benefits are being changed, suspended or reduced, in the latest complication linked to a federal pandemic program.
The newest weapon against COVID-19 is no bigger than a coin. Sports leagues, factories and nursing homes are embracing surveillance gadgets that constantly track the wearer in hopes of pinpointing early signs of the virus.
A lifetime of pain in 24 hours: A day in an intensive-care unit in overwhelmed Marseille, France, shows exactly what U.S. health officials are trying to head off.
Here comes Santa Claus — with face masks, plexiglass and more.
Do you have questions about the coronavirus that causes COVID-19?Ask in the form below and we'll dig for answers. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, ask your question here. If you have specific medical questions, please contact your doctor.
