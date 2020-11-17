We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.
Catch up on the past 24 hours
Welcome to our new era of COVID-19 restrictions, many of which went into effect today. Here’s what you can and can’t do in counties across Washington state. California, too, is pulling the emergency brake on reopening as it imposes some of the nation's strictest new measures.
More than 300 people went to a super-spreader wedding in Eastern Washington. Now the COVID-19 cases are stacking up — but public health officials can't reach all of the guests.
Some Washingtonians have been told to repay their jobless benefits, or else. Thousands of residents have been notified that their benefits are being changed, suspended or reduced, in the latest complication linked to a federal pandemic program.
The newest weapon against COVID-19 is no bigger than a coin. Sports leagues, factories and nursing homes are embracing surveillance gadgets that constantly track the wearer in hopes of pinpointing early signs of the virus.
A lifetime of pain in 24 hours: A day in an intensive-care unit in overwhelmed Marseille, France, shows exactly what U.S. health officials are trying to head off.
Here comes Santa Claus — with face masks, plexiglass and more.
