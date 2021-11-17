By
 

The Biden administration is expected to announce its purchase of 10 million series of treatments of Pfizer’s COVID-19 pill this week. Officials said they hope the investment will help reduce COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths, as breakthrough cases increase across the country and 30% of U.S. adults remain vaccinated.

Washington D.C. officials plan to lift most indoor masking requirements starting next week due to a continuous downward trend of COVID-19. While masks will no longer be required in many indoor settings, people will still be required to mask up in schools, libraries, group-living facilities and while using public transportation.

A COVID-19 outbreak in a party town shows how the pandemic could end, researchers say. It all started when the weather turned ugly on a holiday weekend.

All Americans could be eligible for booster shots by the weekend if the FDA and CDC approve Pfizer's plan. Some states aren't waiting; they've already expanded eligibility as new COVID hot spots emerge around the nation. See if you're eligible in Washington state. 

A man stabbed a gas station clerk in Seattle after being asked to mask up, police say.

A pingpong ball could wind up deciding the fate of President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for private employers. A judicial clerk on Tuesday determined where a key court challenge will be heard with a ball plucked out of a bin.

