The Biden administration is expected to announce its purchase of 10 million series of treatments of Pfizer’s COVID-19 pill this week. Officials said they hope the investment will help reduce COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths, as breakthrough cases increase across the country and 30% of U.S. adults remain vaccinated.

Washington D.C. officials plan to lift most indoor masking requirements starting next week due to a continuous downward trend of COVID-19. While masks will no longer be required in many indoor settings, people will still be required to mask up in schools, libraries, group-living facilities and while using public transportation.

