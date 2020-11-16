With coronavirus cases rapidly rising in Washington state and around the country once again, Gov. Jay Inslee announced new restrictions Sunday in hope of slowing the spread as the upcoming winter and holiday season threaten to make the situation worse.
New cases in Washington set a record for the third day in a row, state health officials said yesterday. (Track the spread of the pandemic in these graphics.) The virus has gotten personal for most people; roughly one in every 323 people in the United States tested positive last week, and about a third of us know someone who has died from COVID-19. Will this change the public's deep divide about whether and how to fight it?
Early data suggests Moderna's vaccine is effective, the company said today. Now both Moderna and Pfizer are on track to seek emergency U.S. approval within weeks for their vaccine candidates. But vaccines might not get things back to normal. The stiffest challenge ahead: getting people to take them.
Doctors are calling it quits under the stress. Thousands of practices have closed as physicians report mental and financial exhaustion. And patients are increasingly agitated, one doctor points out: "They're yelling and cussing at my staff."
The intensifying pandemic is taking a toll on minds and hearts, just in time for gloomy weather and the time change to dampen moods, too. A psychologist who sees "people getting exhausted" offers advice on beating the anxiety. While a flood of Americans are hoping it will help to deck the halls far earlier than usual, others will need more serious help. Here are Seattle-area resources for mental health support and more.
Defying the Oregon governor’s orders, one county leader went viral with her declaration that she'll celebrate Thanksgiving "with as many family and friends as I can find." And although many families are wondering whether testing could bring peace of mind to their Thanksgiving table, medical experts are explaining why that's risky.