By
 

With coronavirus cases rapidly rising in Washington state and around the country once again, Gov. Jay Inslee announced new restrictions Sunday in hope of slowing the spread as the upcoming winter and holiday season threaten to make the situation worse.

Need an easy guide to the latest restrictions? Click here for a point-by-point breakdown.

For the third day in a row, state health officials have reported a record number of daily cases in Washington, with 2,309 new COVID-19 cases as of Sunday afternoon.

The latest update brings the state’s totals to 130,040 cases and 2,519 deaths, according to the state Department of Health.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.

Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.

Catch up on the past 24 hours

Senor Moose server and bartender Phil West, right, confirms there is indoor brunch seating for married couple Nataly Ocampo, 28, and Stephen Durkee, 36, shortly after Gov. Jay Inslee announced new restrictions to indoor and outdoor dining on Sunday, to take effect in the coming days. West, a longtime employee at the Ballard restaurant, said the “Dine In!” sign had just been made, and that this is the first time the restaurant allowed inside dining since March. It has allowed sidewalk dining for a while and will continue. “It’s probably a good thing to shut down for public safety,” said West, who at first said “It’s not ideal.” Senor Moose will remain open for takeout and sidewalk dining. (Ken Lambert / The Seattle Times)
Senor Moose server and bartender Phil West, right, confirms there is indoor brunch seating for married couple Nataly Ocampo, 28, and Stephen Durkee, 36, shortly after Gov. Jay Inslee announced new restrictions to indoor and outdoor dining on Sunday, to take effect in the coming days. West, a longtime employee at the Ballard restaurant, said the “Dine In!” sign had just been made, and that this is the first time the restaurant allowed inside dining since March. It has allowed sidewalk dining for a while and will continue. “It’s probably a good thing to shut down for public safety,” said West, who at first said “It’s not ideal.” Senor Moose will remain open for takeout and sidewalk dining. (Ken Lambert / The Seattle Times)

Everyday life is changing again, starting today, after Gov. Jay Inslee ordered broad new restrictions and shutdowns in an effort to slow the surging virus. The constraints will be as extreme as anything the state has seen since Inslee's emergency stay-home order in March. The list of what you can and can't do now brings a new economic shock, with Washington businesses fearing many thousands of job losses. Restaurateurs are pivoting once more, hoping the lessons they learned last time will help save them. And here we go with the darn toilet paper frenzy again.

New cases in Washington set a record for the third day in a row, state health officials said yesterday. (Track the spread of the pandemic in these graphics.) The virus has gotten personal for most people; roughly one in every 323 people in the United States tested positive last week, and about a third of us know someone who has died from COVID-19. Will this change the public's deep divide about whether and how to fight it?

Early data suggests Moderna's vaccine is effective, the company said today. Now both Moderna and Pfizer are on track to seek emergency U.S. approval within weeks for their vaccine candidates. But vaccines might not get things back to normal. The stiffest challenge ahead: getting people to take them.

Doctors are calling it quits under the stress. Thousands of practices have closed as physicians report mental and financial exhaustion. And patients are increasingly agitated, one doctor points out: "They're yelling and cussing at my staff."

The intensifying pandemic is taking a toll on minds and hearts, just in time for gloomy weather and the time change to dampen moods, too. A psychologist who sees "people getting exhausted" offers advice on beating the anxiety. While a flood of Americans are hoping it will help to deck the halls far earlier than usual, others will need more serious help. Here are Seattle-area resources for mental health support and more.

Defying the Oregon governor’s orders, one county leader went viral with her declaration that she'll celebrate Thanksgiving "with as many family and friends as I can find." And although many families are wondering whether testing could bring peace of mind to their Thanksgiving table, medical experts are explaining why that's risky.

Advertising
Seattle Times staff & news services

Most Read Local Stories