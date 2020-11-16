With coronavirus cases rapidly rising in Washington state and around the country once again, Gov. Jay Inslee announced new restrictions Sunday in hope of slowing the spread as the upcoming winter and holiday season threaten to make the situation worse.

Need an easy guide to the latest restrictions? Click here for a point-by-point breakdown.

For the third day in a row, state health officials have reported a record number of daily cases in Washington, with 2,309 new COVID-19 cases as of Sunday afternoon.

The latest update brings the state’s totals to 130,040 cases and 2,519 deaths, according to the state Department of Health.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.

Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.