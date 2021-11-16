As COVID-19 misinformation continues to spread across the globe, doctors in Alaska are pushing the State Medical Board to investigate concerns about physicians spreading misinformation about the vaccine and COVID-19 treatments. Nearly 100 doctors have signed a letter calling for the board investigation, which will be submitted on Tuesday.

A Houston hospital temporarily suspended a doctor for spreading false COVID-19 information to patients and on social media. The doctor urged her patients to not vaccinate their children telling them the “vaccine is not working” based on data she collected herself. She also took to social media to denounce vaccine mandates and promote ivermectin despite advice against using the drug to treat COVID-19.

