Gov. Jay Inslee will announce sweeping new restrictions to curb surging COVID-19 cases, including a ban on indoor social gatherings and indoor service at restaurants and bars, and sharp occupancy limits for retailers, according to industry officials briefed by the governor’s staff.
For the second day in a row, state health officials have reported a record number of daily cases in Washington, with 2,233 new COVID-19 cases as of Saturday afternoon. The latest update brings the state’s totals to 127,731 cases and 2,519 deaths, according to the state Department of Health (DOH).
Since the first case was reported late last month, 94 people associated with Josephine Caring Community in Stanwood have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to the Snohomish Health District. Of the 94 infections, 53 are among residents and 41 are staff members.
