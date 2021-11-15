A new state mandate goes into effect on Washington today for large events, requiring guests show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. Read more about it here.
The Seattle Times recently spoke to Gov. Jay Inslee on his handling of the latest phase of the pandemic, especially as it pertains to vaccine requirements. Nearly 92% of state workers subject to Inslee’s mandate are verified as vaccinated, with an additional 3% having gotten accommodations to keep them in a role away from the public. Inslee has not made a choice on whether to require vaccines for kids but added, “We are going to watch closely the uptick rate in our schools.”
In Colorado, COVID-19 is spreading unlike ever before. Health officials in the state estimate 1 in every 48 people in the state are infected and the current surge of patients is overwhelming local hospitals, leaving fewer available ICU beds than at previous peaks in December 2020. The majority of patients are young and unvaccinated.
As for the new normal, Dr. Robert Wachter, professor of the department of medicine at the University of California San Francisco, told NPR, “I think for the next, at least, several years, COVID’s here to stay.” Wachter foresees a future cycle of ‘rollercoaster’ waves of infection rising and falling, causing people to have to recalibrate what personal risk to take in socializing and traveling.
Cambodia reopens 2 weeks early, buoyed by high vaccine rates
Cambodia reopened its borders to fully vaccinated travelers on Monday, two weeks earlier than originally planned, as it emerges from a lengthy lockdown bolstered by one of the world’s highest rates of immunization against COVID-19.
The program allows visitors to skip quarantine measures if they are fully vaccinated, test negative 72 hours before they enter the country and test negative upon their arrival.
Prime Minister Hun Sen decided to move up the opening from Nov. 30 to Nov. 15 to start revitalizing the country’s economic and social activity as soon as possible, buoyed by the fact that 88% of Cambodians are now fully vaccinated.
How to Host Thanksgiving With Unvaccinated Friends and Family
In addition to the big, juicy turkey on the table, there’s also an elephant lurking in the room this Thanksgiving: the vaccination status of your guests.
It’s a tricky thing to talk about. Do you ask your aunt if she received the COVID vaccine after she RSVPs? What if she says no? Do you endure another scaled-back celebration, like last year? Or should you serve up a bunch of precautions?
According to a Marist Poll published in September, most Americans (nearly 80%) say they have gotten or will get a COVID vaccine, but nearly 20% still say they do not intend to be vaccinated.
That doesn’t sit well with some of the people who have already rolled up their sleeves. A recent Harris Poll found that half of the more than 1,400 vaccinated respondents were either “extremely” or “considerably” hesitant to spend the holidays with unvaccinated family members or friends.
Concerts, sporting matches and other large events will now require proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test for indoor events with 1,000 people or more, or for outdoor events with more than 10,000 people.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s mandate goes into effect Monday. Inslee announced the mandate last month after worries about rising COVID rates and specifically the impact of the more-contagious delta variant that threatened to overwhelm local hospitals.
The order applies to everyone 12 and older. The requirement covers ticketed or registered events with defined entrances, not venues like shopping malls, museums or grocery stores that are open to the public.
