A new state mandate goes into effect on Washington today for large events, requiring guests show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. Read more about it here.

The Seattle Times recently spoke to Gov. Jay Inslee on his handling of the latest phase of the pandemic, especially as it pertains to vaccine requirements. Nearly 92% of state workers subject to Inslee’s mandate are verified as vaccinated, with an additional 3% having gotten accommodations to keep them in a role away from the public. Inslee has not made a choice on whether to require vaccines for kids but added, “We are going to watch closely the uptick rate in our schools.”

In Colorado, COVID-19 is spreading unlike ever before. Health officials in the state estimate 1 in every 48 people in the state are infected and the current surge of patients is overwhelming local hospitals, leaving fewer available ICU beds than at previous peaks in December 2020. The majority of patients are young and unvaccinated.

As for the new normal, Dr. Robert Wachter, professor of the department of medicine at the University of California San Francisco, told NPR, “I think for the next, at least, several years, COVID’s here to stay.” Wachter foresees a future cycle of ‘rollercoaster’ waves of infection rising and falling, causing people to have to recalibrate what personal risk to take in socializing and traveling.

