By
 

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.

Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.

(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

More

Catch up on the past 24 hours

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and his wife, Trudi, sit in the governor’s office as they rehearse before making a statewide televised address on COVID-19, which health officials have warned is accelerating rapidly throughout the state, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and his wife, Trudi, sit in the governor’s office as they rehearse before making a statewide televised address on COVID-19, which health officials have warned is accelerating rapidly throughout the state, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Gov. Jay Inslee and his wife, Trudi, yesterday urged Washingtonians to cancel plans for Thanksgiving and Christmas get-togethers. Inslee will soon announce further restrictions to curb the spread of the virus, which “will affect what we do outside of the home,” he said. Across the nation, governors are cracking down with new rules as COVID-19 deaths soar, but many Americans are likely to attend big holiday gatherings anyway. We recommend trying these sweet ideas for a virtual Thanksgiving instead.

Hospitals in Washington have begun to implement COVID-19 surge plans as cases skyrocket, and even patients without the virus may feel the effects. Our FAQ looks at what state and local officials are doing to battle the virus, and what they want you to do

Exactly how risky is a Thanksgiving dinner in King County, or a 25-person wedding in Pierce County? Now you can see the COVID-19 risk anywhere in the U.S., in real time, with a new tool that's updated daily.

Washington state leads the nation in new jobless claims in numbers released yesterday, and economists say the state could be headed for another wave of pandemic-related job losses.

Costco is beefing up its face-mask policy, starting Monday.

Elon Musk says he's highly confused about whether he has the virus: "Something extremely bogus is going on." And more people who went to a White House election night party have tested positive, including  longtime Trump adviser Corey Lewandowski.

Advertising

Do you have questions about the coronavirus that causes COVID-19?

Ask in the form below and we'll dig for answers. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, ask your question here. If you have specific medical questions, please contact your doctor.
Seattle Times staff & news services

Most Read Local Stories