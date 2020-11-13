We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.
Tentative signs show UK’s virus outbreak is leveling off
Some tentative signs emerged Friday to suggest that the U.K.’s coronavirus resurgence is leveling off after wide-ranging restrictions were imposed.
In its weekly survey of new infections, Britain’s statistics agency said the rate of growth of the virus in England appeared to be slowing around the time a new four-week lockdown took effect on Nov. 5. And the British government’s main scientific advisory group said the virus’ reproduction rate dipped even before the latest lockdown.
At first glance, both indicators appear to run counter to the near 50% rise in the number of new infections to 33,470 that was recorded on Thursday. The record daily increase stoked fears about the current outbreak, though some experts said it could be due to the positives resulting from the new citywide testing program taking place in hard-hit Liverpool.
Like others in Europe, the four nations of the U.K. have reimposed restrictions over recent weeks to get on top of the virus’ resurgence. On Thursday, the U.K. recorded another 563 virus-related deaths, taking the total to just under 51,000, the highest in Europe.
Gov. Jay Inslee and his wife, Trudi, yesterday urged Washingtonians to cancel plans for Thanksgiving and Christmas get-togethers. Inslee will soon announce further restrictions to curb the spread of the virus, which “will affect what we do outside of the home,” he said. Across the nation, governors are cracking down with new rules as COVID-19 deaths soar, but many Americans are likely to attend big holiday gatherings anyway. We recommend trying these sweet ideas for a virtual Thanksgiving instead.
Hospitals in Washington have begun to implement COVID-19 surge plans as cases skyrocket, and even patients without the virus may feel the effects. Our FAQ looks at what state and local officials are doing to battle the virus, and what they want you to do.
Exactly how risky is a Thanksgiving dinner in King County, or a 25-person wedding in Pierce County? Now you can see the COVID-19 risk anywhere in the U.S., in real time, with a new tool that's updated daily.
Washington state leads the nation in new jobless claims in numbers released yesterday, and economists say the state could be headed for another wave of pandemic-related job losses.
Costco is beefing up its face-mask policy, starting Monday.
Elon Musk says he's highly confused about whether he has the virus: "Something extremely bogus is going on." And more people who went to a White House election night party have tested positive, including longtime Trump adviser Corey Lewandowski.
