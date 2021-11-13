The Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine or testing requirement for private business employees was halted Friday by a federal appeals court in New Orleans. The three-judge panel wrote that the requirement “grossly exceeds OSHA’s statutory authority,” and placed a financial burden on businesses.

Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has set aside the goal of reaching herd immunity as a means to end the pandemic. Health officials expressed worry that the shift from the long-time goal would derail efforts to drive up vaccination rates and possibly undermine the agency’s credibility in handling COVID-19.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.

Show caption