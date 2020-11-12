We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.
More than 30 million N95 masks sit in a Washington warehouse — enough to provide every one of the state’s health care workers nearly 100 masks each. But nearly all of Washington’s hospitals are reusing their N95s or otherwise conserving supply as COVID-19 cases spike. Why? Read the Times Watchdog story.
Masks, even cloth ones, don't just protect the people around you — they protect you, too, the CDC said in a reversal as it endorsed universal masking policies. Here's the research on the best kinds of masks. And yes, yours does need to cover your nose.
The virus crept silently among Marine recruits in isolation on a college campus, despite daily temperature and symptom checks. Test results at the end of their quarantine illustrate how these commonly used measures are so inadequate for spotting the virus that "we don’t even realize it is occurring," one study found.
Major hospitals in Oregon are postponing elective surgeries to make way for COVID-19 patients. That may not be too extreme, given what's happening across the ocean: In some parts of Italy, hospitals are at a breaking point with more than 75% of the beds holding coronavirus patients.
A healthy man who let his guard down just long enough to see his parents is among the patients setting California on track to surpass a million confirmed cases, the second state to do so. For Antonio Gomez III and his family, the outcome was tragic.
Will the Huskies' COVID-delayed football season opener finally happen this Saturday against Oregon State? Never before has a UW opener been so anticipated, columnist Larry Stone writes. But players are on shaky ground as coronavirus cases rise in UW's athletics department, leading the baseball program to pause workouts.
