The World Health Organization released data this week showing that COVID-19 deaths in Europe amounted to more than half of the 48,000 deaths reported globally during the first week of November. The region also accounted for about two-thirds of the 3.1 million cases across the globe during that same week. Officials are considering placing new restrictions to contain outbreaks as the winter nears.

Meanwhile in the U.S., a San Francisco police officer died from COVID-19 complications after being placed on administrative leave for refusing to comply with the vaccine mandate. Several police departments and public agencies across the country continue to struggle with enforcing vaccination requirements for public employees.

We're updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.


Booster shots for all adults? Senior health officials in the Biden administration are pressing urgently to offer vaccine booster shots to all adults. But support for the renewed push is not unanimous.

Worrisome sign for winter: COVID-19 is moving north and west for the winter as people head indoors, close their windows and breathe stagnant air. “Delta and waning immunity — the combination of these two have set us back,” said Ali Mokdad, a UW professor of health metrics sciences.

Coronavirus deaths in Europe rose 10% in the first week of this month and made up more than half of the 48,000 coronavirus deaths reported globally in that time, according to World Health Organization figures. Officials in hard-hit countries are weighing new restrictions to try to quell the outbreaks as winter approaches.

