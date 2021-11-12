The World Health Organization released data this week showing that COVID-19 deaths in Europe amounted to more than half of the 48,000 deaths reported globally during the first week of November. The region also accounted for about two-thirds of the 3.1 million cases across the globe during that same week. Officials are considering placing new restrictions to contain outbreaks as the winter nears.

Meanwhile in the U.S., a San Francisco police officer died from COVID-19 complications after being placed on administrative leave for refusing to comply with the vaccine mandate. Several police departments and public agencies across the country continue to struggle with enforcing vaccination requirements for public employees.

