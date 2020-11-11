We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.
As COVID-19 levels reach record highs in Washington, health officials said yesterday that "any in-person gathering is risky," including Thanksgiving. Their dire warning: More hospitalizations and deaths are on the horizon if people don't wear masks and stay apart.
One patient has died and at least eight have become ill in a COVID-19 outbreak at Auburn Medical Center. Five staff members also have tested positive.
A sophisticated new study set out to determine the hot spots for spread of the coronavirus. The results confirmed a lot of folks' suspicions.
Texas hit a grim milestone, becoming the first U.S. state with 1 million confirmed cases.
Starting today, the entire Portland metro area is on "pause." Restaurant capacity and other gatherings are restricted as the state tries to get control of an alarming spike in infections.
Seattle is going to give out another round of coronavirus relief for businesses, a total of $4 million in $10,000 increments. Recipients the first time around called the help a “godsend.”
The Seahawks are still hoping to bring fans back to CenturyLink Field, but it won’t happen this Sunday against Arizona.
