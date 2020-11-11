We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.
Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage.
Live Updates:
Texas becomes 1st state to surpass 1 million COVID-19 cases
Texas has become the first U.S. state with more than 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as the nation continues to face a surge of infections, according to data from Johns Hopkins University early Wednesday.
The nation’s second-most populous state has recorded 1,010,364 coronavirus cases with 19,337 deaths since the pandemic began in early March, according to the count on the Johns Hopkins website.
Texas had recently surpassed California, the most populous state, in recording the highest number of positive coronavirus tests. The true number of infections is likely higher because many people haven’t been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
Texas recorded 10,865 cases on Tuesday, setting a new daily record that surpassed by 74 cases an old mark set July 15, state officials said.
Cambodia bans state-organized events in capital over virus
Cambodia on Wednesday banned all state-organized events in the capital and a neighboring province for two weeks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus after a number of people connected to a Hungarian official’s visit tested positive.
The Interior Ministry did not elaborate on the ban on government events and meetings. It had already closed schools, nightclubs, beer halls and cinemas in Phnom Penh and neighboring Kandal province.
The decision came after the government struggled to trace people that came into contact with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, who made a short visit to Cambodia on Nov. 3 before testing positive on arrival later that day in neighboring Thailand. All his meetings in Thailand were canceled and he flew home on Nov. 4.
Virus makes for one of Europe’s loneliest WWI remembrances
When a dawn fog lifted over countless World War I cemeteries and monuments in Belgium and France Wednesday, the pandemic ensured that the remembrance of the millions killed in the 1914-1918 conflict was one of the loneliest ever.
Under the Menin Gate in western Belgium’s Ypres, at the heart of the blood-drenched Flanders Fields, usually thousands gather to pay tribute. On Wednesday, only half a dozen were allowed at the monument carved with the names of more than 54,000 fallen British and Commonwealth soldiers who have no known grave.
It made the mournful melody of the “Last Post” played by lone bugler Tonny Desodt even more poignant.
Somber remembrances were held from London to Paris and at many places along the former Western Front, where Ypres saw some of the bloodiest battles in a war remembered for brutal trench warfare and the first use of chemical weapons.
Quarantine Corner: Ways to (safely) brighten up this strange year
Seattle-area escape rooms have gone virtual, helping people get out while staying in.
Or you could escape into a thrilling book. Critic Moira Macdonald recommends new page-turners and an older favorite.
Edmonds' new taproom leads the list of the things we like best about the city's lively food-and-drink scene. Be sure to follow all COVID-19 protocols if you visit — or, better yet, order takeout.
Catch up on the past 24 hours
As COVID-19 levels reach record highs in Washington, health officials said yesterday that "any in-person gathering is risky," including Thanksgiving. Their dire warning: More hospitalizations and deaths are on the horizon if people don't wear masks and stay apart.
One patient has died and at least eight have become ill in a COVID-19 outbreak at Auburn Medical Center. Five staff members also have tested positive.
A sophisticated new study set out to determine the hot spots for spread of the coronavirus. The results confirmed a lot of folks' suspicions.
Starting today, the entire Portland metro area is on "pause." Restaurant capacity and other gatherings are restricted as the state tries to get control of an alarming spike in infections.
Seattle is going to give out another round of coronavirus relief for businesses, a total of $4 million in $10,000 increments. Recipients the first time around called the help a “godsend.”
The Seahawks are still hoping to bring fans back to CenturyLink Field, but it won’t happen this Sunday against Arizona.
Do you have questions about the coronavirus that causes COVID-19?Ask in the form below and we'll dig for answers. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, ask your question here. If you have specific medical questions, please contact your doctor.
Most Read Local Stories
- Dire warnings from health officials as coronavirus runs wild in Washington: 'Any in-person gathering is risky'
- Coronavirus daily news updates, November 10: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the world VIEW
- Republican Loren Culp lost King County by the worst margin in at least four decades in Washington governor’s race
- Oregon elections director fired after he details problems
- As RV camps accumulate in Seattle streets, a program for homeless vehicle campers fights to stay funded