Shelter Fest Seattle online music festival to benefit local Black artists and restaurant owners
In an effort to support Black artists and restaurant owners in the greater Seattle area who have been negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, Bad Habit Media is producing Shelter Fest Seattle, an online benefit music festival featuring prerecorded performances and interviews with local chefs. The event will be streamed on the Shelter Fest Seattle website from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 14-15.
The event will be hosted by Nikkita Oliver, co-executive director of Creative Justice, an arts-based alternative to incarceration, on Saturday, Nov. 14, and by Jace ECAj, Artist Engagement Coordinator for The Residency, a program that supports young artists from low-income families, on Sunday, Nov. 15.
Saturday’s lineup includes artists Tiffany Wilson, Gifted Gab, Beverly Crusher, Maya Marie and Black Stax with guest appearances from Chef Grace Love of Nadine’s Kitchen and Chef Trey Lamont of Jerk Shack.
On Sunday, artists Clinton Fearon, BEARAXE, Da Qween, Rell Be Free and Grace Love are scheduled to perform, and chefs Edouardo Jordan of JuneBaby and Tarik Abdullah of Feed The People will be guests.
The event is free but event organizers are encouraging viewers to donate to the Seattle Artist Relief Fund which directly supports artists in the greater Seattle area who have been affected by the pandemic. There will also be virtual tip jars for the performing artists and a virtual food truck section to order from featured Black-owned businesses.
At On the Boards, a play in which you meet a stranger satisfies a pandemic-specific thirst for fresh intimacy
A plain wood table, with two wood chairs, stands on an otherwise bare stage in an empty theater. The only sound is the low thunder of the HVAC system. In the middle of the table, a plexiglass divider. At the bottom of the divider, a slot cut for a stack of notecards within easy reach from either side of the table. On each card, an arrow points to either person A or person B, indicating who should draw next.
Two strangers (wearing masks) enter the theater, sit, size each other up. We are the performers and the audience. The strangers begin drawing cards, each of which gives us text to speak, yes-or-no questions to ask, or actions to take. “A Thousand Ways Part Two: An Encounter,” at On the Boards, begins.
In the stripped-down theater, “Part Two,” by experimental, New York-based theater company 600 Highwaymen, looks stark and forbidding at first — are we waiting for Godot? — but quickly turns toward something softer and more delicately strange.
The three-part performances of “A Thousand Ways” are taking place all around the world (Singapore, Dublin, Abu Dhabi, Seattle) over a period of months: “Part One” happened in September, between strangers on the phone; “Part Three” is under construction, something involving a full audience once we cross the threshold into a post-pandemic world.
The encounter quenches a pandemic-specific thirst: fresh intimacy with unfamiliar faces and voices. It demonstrates that, if we can sharpen our attention, there’s no such thing as small talk. Look carefully enough, and even the way someone responds to “have you ever played a slot machine?” (a furrowed brow, then yelp of laughter, as if the idea were absurd) reveals something deeper about the answerer.
Vikings bar fans from final games as virus deaths hit record
The Minnesota Vikings have given up on trying to host larger crowds and said Wednesday that the team will close the remaining home games to fans, as the state blew past its record for new deaths in a day.
The Vikings said in a statement that while players, coaches and staff have missed the energy and passion that fans bring on game day, the team would no longer seek approval to host more than 250 fans for the remaining games at U.S. Bank Stadium. The state’s health guidelines currently cap crowds at 250.
The Minnesota Department of Health Minnesota on Wednesday reported a record 56 new deaths from COVID-19, a 55% jump from Minnesota’s previous record of 36 deaths, reported on Friday.
The seven-day rolling average of the positivity rate in Minnesota — an important measure of how fast the virus is spreading — has nearly doubled over the past two weeks from just under 7% on Oct. 27 to nearly 13% on Tuesday, according to data from The COVID Tracking Project.
UK becomes 5th country to exceed 50,000 coronavirus deaths
The United Kingdom on Wednesday became the fifth country in the world to record more than 50,000 coronavirus-related deaths, a level that one of the nation’s leading doctors says “should never have been reached.”
Figures from the British government showed that 595 more people in the country died within 28 days of testing positive for the virus, the highest daily number since May. The figure took the U.K.’s total death toll from the pandemic to 50,365.
The U.K, which has the highest virus-related death toll in Europe, joins the United States, Brazil, India and Mexico in reporting more than 50,000, according to a tally maintained by Johns Hopkins University.
Asian shares mostly higher as focus shifts to virus recovery
Shares were mostly higher Wednesday in Asia after a worldwide rally spurred by hopes that a COVID-19 vaccine will help the global economy return to normal.
Benchmarks advanced in Tokyo, Seoul and Sydney but edged lower in Hong Kong and Shanghai, where new Chinese regulations focused on technology companies prompted selling in that sector.
The proposed regulations issued Monday for public comment give guidelines on how China’s 2008 anti-monopoly law will be applied to internet companies. The announcement gave no indication operators are accused of wrongdoing but cited areas where regulators might look for problems including sharing of information and alliances or pricing services below cost to keep out new competitors.
As of midday, e-commerce giant Alibaba’s shares had fallen 7.3% and Tencent, owner of the popular WeChat social media platform, had lost 5% and online retailer JD.com was down 6.2%.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng lost 0.2% to 26,241.52 and the Shanghai Composite index declined 0.2% to 3,356.88. But other regional markets were mostly higher.
Recordings reveal WHO’s analysis of pandemic in private
As the coronavirus explodes again, the World Health Organization finds itself both under intense pressure to reform and holding out hope that U.S. President-elect Joe Biden will reverse a decision by Washington to leave the health agency.
With its annual meeting underway this week, WHO has been sharply criticized for not taking a stronger and more vocal role in handling the pandemic. For example, in private internal meetings in the early days of the virus, top scientists described some countries’ approaches as “an unfortunate laboratory to study the virus” and a “macabre” opportunity to see what worked, recordings obtained by The Associated Press show. Yet in public, the U.N. health agency lauded governments for their responses.
One of the central dilemmas facing the WHO is that it has no enforcement powers or authority to independently investigate within countries. Instead, the health agency relies on behind-the-scenes talks and the cooperation of member states.
Critics say WHO’s traditional aversion to confronting its member countries has come at a high price. As COVID-19 spread, WHO often shied away from calling out countries, as big donors such as Japan, France and Britain made repeated mistakes, according to dozens of leaked recordings of internal WHO meetings and documents from January to April obtained by The Associated Press.
Some public health experts say WHO’s failure to speak out lent credence to countries adopting risky outbreak policies, possibly compromising efforts to stop the virus.
In Iran, a massive cemetery struggles to keep up with virus
For over half a century, a massive graveyard on the edge of Iran’s capital has provided a final resting place for this country’s war dead, its celebrities and artists, its thinkers and leaders and all those in between.
But Behesht-e-Zahra is now struggling to keep up with the coronavirus pandemic ravaging Iran, with double the usual number of bodies arriving each day and grave diggers excavating thousands of new plots.
“All of the crises that we have experienced at this cemetery over the past 50 years of its history have lasted for just a few days or a week at most,” said Saeed Khaal, the cemetery’s manager. “Now we have been in a crisis for 260 days, and it is not clear how many months more we are going to be facing this crisis."
With 1.6 million people buried on its grounds, which stretch across more than 5 square kilometers (1,320 acres), Behesht-e-Zahra is one of the world’s largest cemeteries and the primary one for Tehran’s 8.6 million people. But it was not big enough for the coronavirus, which roared into Iran early this year, seeding the region’s worst outbreak.
How to handle an unfortunate Zoom incident and other pandemic workplace issues
What should you do if you accidentally use the restroom without shutting off video during a Zoom meeting?
In some cases, pretend it didn't happen.
One of the strangest aspects of this new normal is that our homes have now become our workplaces.
Our colleagues now know far too much about our personal lives and the spaces in which we spend our time.
They have access to intimacies we normally only share with our families and partners. When the lines between home and work are so blurred, accidents will happen.
Tips: How to — finally! — set up your home office
If you live alone, you can sprawl your work across the dining room table or your living room, and nobody will mess with your stuff.
If you have roommates, family, pets or kids, however, finding a good place to work can be complicated — especially if you have an open floor plan, which can get noisy, crowded and offer little privacy.
But if you can find a good spot, invest in some ergonomic furniture and create a good Zoom background, working from home can allow you to be even more productive than at the office.
After all, your commute is a lot shorter.
Texas becomes 1st state to surpass 1 million COVID-19 cases
Texas has become the first U.S. state with more than 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as the nation continues to face a surge of infections, according to data from Johns Hopkins University early Wednesday.
The nation’s second-most populous state has recorded 1,010,364 coronavirus cases with 19,337 deaths since the pandemic began in early March, according to the count on the Johns Hopkins website.
Texas had recently surpassed California, the most populous state, in recording the highest number of positive coronavirus tests. The true number of infections is likely higher because many people haven’t been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
Texas recorded 10,865 cases on Tuesday, setting a new daily record that surpassed by 74 cases an old mark set July 15, state officials said.
Cambodia bans state-organized events in capital over virus
Cambodia on Wednesday banned all state-organized events in the capital and a neighboring province for two weeks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus after a number of people connected to a Hungarian official’s visit tested positive.
The Interior Ministry did not elaborate on the ban on government events and meetings. It had already closed schools, nightclubs, beer halls and cinemas in Phnom Penh and neighboring Kandal province.
The decision came after the government struggled to trace people that came into contact with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, who made a short visit to Cambodia on Nov. 3 before testing positive on arrival later that day in neighboring Thailand. All his meetings in Thailand were canceled and he flew home on Nov. 4.
Virus makes for one of Europe’s loneliest WWI remembrances
When a dawn fog lifted over countless World War I cemeteries and monuments in Belgium and France Wednesday, the pandemic ensured that the remembrance of the millions killed in the 1914-1918 conflict was one of the loneliest ever.
Under the Menin Gate in western Belgium’s Ypres, at the heart of the blood-drenched Flanders Fields, usually thousands gather to pay tribute. On Wednesday, only half a dozen were allowed at the monument carved with the names of more than 54,000 fallen British and Commonwealth soldiers who have no known grave.
It made the mournful melody of the “Last Post” played by lone bugler Tonny Desodt even more poignant.
Somber remembrances were held from London to Paris and at many places along the former Western Front, where Ypres saw some of the bloodiest battles in a war remembered for brutal trench warfare and the first use of chemical weapons.
Quarantine Corner: Ways to (safely) brighten up this strange year
Seattle-area escape rooms have gone virtual, helping people get out while staying in.
Or you could escape into a thrilling book. Critic Moira Macdonald recommends new page-turners and an older favorite.
Edmonds' new taproom leads the list of the things we like best about the city's lively food-and-drink scene. Be sure to follow all COVID-19 protocols if you visit — or, better yet, order takeout.
As COVID-19 levels reach record highs in Washington, health officials said yesterday that "any in-person gathering is risky," including Thanksgiving. Their dire warning: More hospitalizations and deaths are on the horizon if people don't wear masks and stay apart.
One patient has died and at least eight have become ill in a COVID-19 outbreak at Auburn Medical Center. Five staff members also have tested positive.
A sophisticated new study set out to determine the hot spots for spread of the coronavirus. The results confirmed a lot of folks' suspicions.
Starting today, the entire Portland metro area is on "pause." Restaurant capacity and other gatherings are restricted as the state tries to get control of an alarming spike in infections.
Seattle is going to give out another round of coronavirus relief for businesses, a total of $4 million in $10,000 increments. Recipients the first time around called the help a “godsend.”
The Seahawks are still hoping to bring fans back to CenturyLink Field, but it won’t happen this Sunday against Arizona.
