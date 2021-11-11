In an attempt to block COVID-19 vaccine requirements for hath care workers, ten states sued the federal government on Wednesday. The lawsuit filed argues that the requirement threatens the jobs of health care workers and could “exacerbate an alarming shortage” of employees.
COVID hospitalizations in Washington continue to decrease slowly and COVID-19 trends continue to plateau overall. But amid the plateau in COVID-19 case rates, state health officials shared concerns Wednesday that a higher number of patients are becoming sick with other respiratory infections as colder weather approaches.
Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases are on the rise in northern states and the Mountain West, including Illinois, Minnesota and Vermont where health officials are reporting, on average, 50% more cases on average. About 23 states in the northern and Mountain West regions reported an increase in cases of at least 5%.
Coronavirus infections rise in northern states, Mountain West, as holidays near
Tom Gonzales, director of public health in Colorado’s sixth-largest county, made a decision in mid-October that felt like a dismaying retreat in the battle against the coronavirus. He reinstated an indoor mask mandate.
It was not a popular move, but Gonzales felt he had no choice. Hospitals in Larimer County, which stretches eastward from the Continental Divide to the high plains and encompasses Fort Collins, were overwhelmed with covid-19 patients. The uptick began slowly in August, plateaued for a while – and then exploded unexpectedly once the leaves began to turn. By the end of last week, the number of covid-19 patients in the county’s hospitals matched the peak in December 2020.
Colorado’s setback is not an outlier on the national landscape. The late summer and early autumn easing of the nation’s burden of new coronavirus infections has come to a halt over the past two weeks. Twenty-three states have seen at least a 5% increase in cases over the past two weeks, with Illinois, Minnesota and Vermont reporting 50% more cases on average.
The looming question is whether this is the start of what would be the fifth national wave of infections since the start of the pandemic – and if so, what the amplitude of that wave might be.
Austrian leader says lockdown for the unvaccinated is likely
Austria’s chancellor on Thursday stepped up threats of lockdown measures for unvaccinated people, as new coronavirus cases in the Alpine country are soaring.
Austria has taken a series of measures in recent weeks in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19 and encourage more people to get vaccinated.
Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said late last month that unvaccinated people in Austria could face new lockdown restrictions if infection numbers continue to rise — which they have.
During a visit Thursday to Bregenz in western Austria, Schallenberg said that a lockdown for the unvaccinated is “probably unavoidable” and that the unvaccinated face an “uncomfortable” winter and Christmas, the Austria Press Agency reported.
“I don’t see why two-thirds should lose their freedom because one-third is dithering,” Schallenberg said.
Germany mulls new COVID-19 measures as infections spike
Germany reported a record-high number of more than 50,000 daily coronavirus cases on Thursday as lawmakers mulled legislation that would pave the way for new coronavirus measures.
The Robert Koch Institute, Germany’s national disease control center, registered 50,196 new cases, up from 33,949 daily cases a week earlier. Infections have multiplied so quickly in recent days that hospitals in the hardest-hit regions canceled scheduled surgeries to allow medical personnel to focus on COVID-19 patients.
One of the country’s top virologists, Christian Drosten, warned on Wednesday that another 100,000 people could die in the coming months if the country’s vaccination rate didn’t accelerate quickly.
Unlike some other European countries, Germany has balked at making vaccinations mandatory for certain categories of workers and has struggled to persuade more people to voluntarily get shots.
How can you make your holiday gathering safer? Home test kits for COVID-19 can add a layer of safety and reassurance by providing on-the-spot results, health officials say.
"It continues to be a difficult time in our state,” says Washington state Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah. Though COVID hospitalizations are slowly decreasing, there's growing concern that more patients are becoming sick with other respiratory viruses.
Universities with COVID-19 vaccine mandates have seen widespread compliance even though many schools made it easy to get out of the shots by granting exemptions to nearly any student who requested one.