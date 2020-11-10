We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.
The FDA has given emergency approval to a COVID-19 antibody treatment. Eli Lilly's treatment is seen as a valuable tool — but it's not for everyone, and questions immediately arose about who will get access.
“Please, I implore you, wear a mask.” Biden began his fight against the coronavirus with a direct appeal to all Americans yesterday as he promised a cohesive national strategy and began reaching out to states.
Another White House superspreader event? At least three more top Trump officials have tested positive after attending an election night watch party in the East Room, and the administration is increasingly secretive about outbreaks.
Lines of ambulances with patients wait outside hospitals, but there are no beds. Soon, Italy may not have enough doctors either. The COVID-19 surge is swamping European hospitals.
WSU's football team has one active case of COVID-19, and its coach won't talk about whether the virus is linked to the absence of 32 players last weekend. At UW, coach Jimmy Lake says he's bracing for more surprises after the virus nixed the Huskies' season opener against Cal.
A socially distant entertainment park has opened its doors, offering live performances, cinema and more. Take a look.
