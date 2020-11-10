We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.
Alaska Tlingits hold memorial ceremony online amid pandemic
When a Tlingit elder dies, leaders from the Alaska Native tribe’s two houses, the Raven and Eagle clans, typically come together along with family and well-wishers for a memorial ceremony featuring displays of traditional tribal regalia.
After elder, tribal leader and college professor David Katzeek died last month, the tribe scrambled to find a way to observe their sacred traditions while keeping everyone safe during the pandemic, with coronavirus cases surging in the state.
Katzeek, 77, died on Oct. 28, according to the Juneau-based institute, an Alaska Native nonprofit that promotes Tlingit, Haida and Tsimshian cultures.
The first president of what has since become the institute, Katzeek is credited with helping revive Alaska Native culture in the state’s southeast, encouraging oral histories and efforts to preserve the Tlingit language.
To honor him safely, the institute turned to the same technologies that people across the world have employed to remain connected in the coronavirus age, using Zoom video conferencing to bring people together while broadcasting live on its YouTube channel.
Doctors may be better equipped to handle latest virus surge
The latest surge in U.S. coronavirus cases appears to be much larger than the two previous ones, and it is all but certain to get worse — a lot worse. But experts say there are also reasons to think the nation is better able to deal with the virus this time.
Newly confirmed infections in the U.S. are running at all-time highs of well over 100,000 per day, pushing the running total this week to more than 10 million. Deaths — a lagging indicator, since it takes time for people to get sick and die — are climbing again, reaching an average of more than 930 a day.
Hospitals are getting slammed. And unlike the earlier outbreaks, this one is not confined to a region or two. Cases are on the rise in 49 states.
But there is also some good news.
Doctors now better know how to treat severe cases, meaning higher percentages of the COVID-19 patients who go into intensive care units are coming out alive. Patients have the benefit of new treatments, namely remdesivir, the steroid dexamethasone, and an antibody drug that won emergency-use approval from the Food and Drug Administration on Monday.
There's also a vaccine that appears to be on the horizon, perhaps around the end of the year, and a pending change in the White House that experts say includes the kind of measures that will be necessary to bring the surge under control.
EU to buy up to 300 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine
The European Commission will sign a deal to secure up to 300 million doses of the experimental coronavirus vaccine developed by BioNTech and Pfizer.
Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the EU’s executive arm, said the commission will authorize the deal on Wednesday after “working tirelessly to secure doses of potential vaccines” in recent months.
“This is the most promising vaccine so far,” von der Leyen said. “Once this vaccine becomes available, our plan is to deploy it quickly, everywhere in Europe.”
Pfizer said Monday that early results from the vaccine suggests the shots may be a surprisingly robust 90% effective at preventing COVID-19.
The European Commission had already secured three other deals with pharmaceutical companies allowing its 27 member states to buy nearly one billion doses of a potential coronavirus vaccine.
Do masks with antiviral coating offer more protection?
Do masks with antiviral coating offer more protection?
It’s an intriguing idea, but there haven’t been enough rigorous independent studies to establish whether antiviral masks are better at protecting wearers or preventing the spread of the virus.
Their specifics vary, but many antiviral masks are supposed to be made or coated with materials that have extra virus-fighting properties, such as copper.
Websites for several antiviral masks do not provide detailed information about how researchers tested their safety or effectiveness, said Hyo-Jick Choi, a materials science expert at the University of Alberta.
But it usually takes years to design and test new mask technology, said Choi, who is part of a group that has been developing a different type of antiviral mask since before the pandemic. He said a simpler, cheaper way to boost the effectiveness of the masks you’re already using is to ensure you’re putting them on, wearing them and taking them off correctly.
Hungarian diplomat in Bangkok tests positive for coronavirus
Health authorities in Thailand said Tuesday that a Hungarian diplomat in Bangkok has tested positive for the coronavirus, and is believed to have become infected through contact with his country’s foreign minister, who tested positive last week during an abortive official visit.
Cambodian officials had said Monday that Hungary’s ambassador to Cambodia and Vietnam had tested positive for the coronavirus in the wake of a one-day visit to Cambodia by Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto. Szijjarto was found to be infected when he was tested last Tuesday on arrival in Thailand from Cambodia.
The unnamed 53-year-old Hungarian diplomat in Bangkok is the only locally transmitted case in Thailand so far to be linked to Szijjarto. He was described as asymptomatic but tested positive on Monday, and was sent to the Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute in Bangkok’s northern suburbs for treatment. Szijjarto had been sent to the same facility before flying back to Hungary.
Should college students go home for the holidays? Think carefully about COVID-19 risks first
Thanksgiving is traditionally an intimate gathering of family and friends. And, for college students, the fall break in the semester is an opportunity to travel home to see the family for a few days. With COVID-19 cases increasing at a high rate in some parts of the U.S., that trek home might need to be reconsidered.
“If you’re only going to be coming home for Thanksgiving holiday and then going straight back to school, this may not be a year to make that trip,” says Dr. John O’Horo, a Mayo Clinic infectious diseases specialist. “If your school is in the middle of an outbreak, it becomes all the more important to really weigh what you can do.”
Catch up on the past 24 hours
The FDA has given emergency approval to a COVID-19 antibody treatment. Eli Lilly's treatment is seen as a valuable tool — but it's not for everyone, and questions immediately arose about who will get access.
“Please, I implore you, wear a mask.” Biden began his fight against the coronavirus with a direct appeal to all Americans yesterday as he promised a cohesive national strategy and began reaching out to states.
Another White House superspreader event? At least three more top Trump officials have tested positive after attending an election night watch party in the East Room, and the administration is increasingly secretive about outbreaks.
Lines of ambulances with patients wait outside hospitals, but there are no beds. Soon, Italy may not have enough doctors either. The COVID-19 surge is swamping European hospitals.
WSU's football team has one active case of COVID-19, and its coach won't talk about whether the virus is linked to the absence of 32 players last weekend. At UW, coach Jimmy Lake says he's bracing for more surprises after the virus nixed the Huskies' season opener against Cal.
A socially distant entertainment park has opened its doors, offering live performances, cinema and more. Take a look.
