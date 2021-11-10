The White House announced on Tuesday that President Joe Biden extended federal government aid that seeks to reimburse states, tribes and territories for COVID-19 emergency response plans. The aid, extended to April 1, 2022, also covers the deployment of The National Guard to assist local hospitals with coronavirus cases or vaccinations.
Meanwhile, Moderna and the National Institutes of Health are at odds over who merits credit for developing the main component of the COVID-19 vaccine. This dispute over patent rights has broad complications when it comes to the long-term distribution of the vaccine and future profits.
White House: About 900,000 kids got virus shots in 1st week
About 900,000 kids aged 5-11 will have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in their first week of eligibility, the White House said Wednesday, providing the first glimpse at the pace of the school-aged vaccination campaign.
Final clearance for the shots was granted by federal regulators on Nov. 2, with the first doses to kids beginning in some locations the following day. Now nearly 20,000 pharmacies, clinics and physicians’ offices are administering the doses and the Biden administration estimates that by the end of Wednesday more than 900,000 of the kid doses will have been administered. Additionally about 700,000 first-shot appointments are also scheduled for the coming days.
About 28 million 5-11 year-olds are now eligible for the Pfizer vaccine at a dose that’s a third of the amount given to teens and adults.
Kids who begin the two-dose regimen by the end of next week will have full protection from the vaccines by Christmas.
Florida’s largest school district drops all mask mandates
Florida’s largest school district is dropping all mask mandates, allowing parents in all grades to decide whether their children should wear a face covering, the superintendent announced Tuesday.
Miami-Dade County School Superintendent Alberto Carvalho made the announcement after a judge ruled last week that Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis was within his authority to allow parents to opt out of strict mandates. But rather than cite the decision, Carvalho said coronavirus cases are dropping, adding that protocols could change if cases spike again.
“On the basis of current health conditions, which are dramatically improved, effective tomorrow parents can access the parent opt-out form from any elementary or K-8 school in Miami-Dade,” Carvalho said at a news conference, adding that those children can stop wearing masks to school by Friday.
Earlier this month, Carvalho had relaxed mask requirements for middle schoolers and high schoolers, and said he would also allow elementary school students to opt out soon if cases continued to decline.
King County has received complaints about 150 businesses that reportedly haven’t been complying with a new countywide policy requiring patrons to show proof of vaccination or a negative test. One chef said: "We’re in the hospitality business, not the police business.”
COVID-19 has had a staggering impact on a Florida sheriff’s department, where Sheriff Gregory Tony told a memorial service for nine employees that 32% of the department's employees had contracted the disease so far. "We didn’t lose one, two, three — we lost nine,” he said. Florida's governor has prohibited vaccine mandates.
People who trust Fox News Channel and other media outlets that appeal to conservatives are more likely to believe falsehoods about COVID-19 and vaccines than those who primarily go elsewhere for news, a study has found.