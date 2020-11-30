The nation’s top infectious disease expert said Sunday that the U.S. may see a “surge upon a surge” of the coronavirus in the weeks after Thanksgiving, and he does not expect current recommendations around social distancing to be relaxed before Christmas, The Associated Press reported.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told ABC’s “This Week” that the level of infection in the U.S. would not “all of a sudden turn around.”
“So clearly in the next few weeks, we’re going to have the same sort of thing. And perhaps even two or three weeks down the line … we may see a surge upon a surge,” he said.
The number of new COVID-19 cases reported in the United States topped 200,000 for the first time Friday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Since January, when the first infections were reported in the U.S., the nation’s total number of cases has surpassed 13 million. More than 265,000 people have died.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.
Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage.
Music festivals offer to help Belgium’s vaccination campaign
With nothing on their agendas for months to come, music festival organizers in Belgium want to use their know-how to help the country’s coronavirus vaccination campaign.
As the vaccines are expected to arrive in multi-dose vials for shots to be administered all on the same day, Belgium health authorities are planning to vaccinate people in groups as much as possible. The task will pose many logistical challenges, including the creation of vaccination centers that festival organizers say they can help set up.
Enjoying a strong reputation in the music world, Belgian festival experts have proven experience in both building huge pop-up structures and in crowd management.
With the music industry hit hard by the pandemic’s economic, several festivals have a large network of technicians who are currently unemployed and are ready to help out.
“Our sector has been at a standstill for many months, and our many staff are eager to bring their creativity and dedication to the fight against coronavirus,” said federation president Damien Dufrasne.
The Belgian government has set a goal of vaccinating about 70% of the country’s population, about 8 million people, when approved COVID-19 vaccination shots become available.
Hong Kong closes government offices in new anti-virus curbs
Hong Kong on Monday imposed sweeping curbs to stop a fresh spike in coronavirus infections, closing government offices and swimming pools and limiting public gatherings to two people.
The announcement follows Sunday’s decision to close schools for in-person teaching the rest of the year. The territory’s leader, Chief Executive Carrie Lam, announced 76 new confirmed cases on Monday, including nine that were untraceable, on top of 115 infections reported Sunday.
That marks the third time government employees have been told to stay home this year in an attempt to control repeated surges of the virus.
Critics in Greece warn virus test price caps may slash testing
Greece’s largest medical association on Monday criticized a decision by the country’s center-right government to impose price caps on coronavirus tests at private labs, warning that the measure could disrupt testing during a spike in infections.
The government last week set the price limits at $48 for regular swab tests and $12 for rapid tests, cutting current rates at most labs by more than half.
In response, the Panhellenic Medical Association said that the measure would force many independent labs to stop providing COVID-19 tests because they would be too costly for them, putting additional pressure on the state-run health service.
Greece suffered its highest daily death toll due to the pandemic at the weekend, with 121 deaths reported Saturday, while the cumulative death toll stands at 2,321 with more than two-thirds of all fatalities occurring in November.
Moderna asking U.S., European regulators to OK its virus shots
Moderna said it would ask U.S. and European regulators Monday to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine as new study results confirm the shots offer strong protection — ramping up the race to begin limited vaccinations as the coronavirus rampage worsens.
Multiple vaccine candidates must succeed for the world to stamp out the pandemic, which has been on the upswing in the U.S. and Europe. U.S. hospitals have been stretched to the limit as the nation has seen more than 160,000 new cases per day and more than 1,400 daily deaths. Since first emerging nearly a year ago in China, the virus has killed more than 1.4 million people worldwide.
Moderna is just behind Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech in seeking to begin vaccinations in the U.S. in December. British regulators also are assessing the Pfizer shot and another from AstraZeneca.
• When will the vaccine be here? The planes are in the air as the federal government promises a rapid rollout starting in December, but it will be a while before most Americans have both doses — a necessity that "more than doubles the logistical challenges," King County's health officer points out.
For a possible preview, look to Britain: Although its first inoculations are likely just days away, the prime minister is warning of months of restrictions.
• Guards with no masks, sick inmates who mingled with others: As coronavirus ravaged a Washington prison, sickening hundreds of people and leading to two deaths, corrections officials' botched response likely made things worse. That's according to a state watchdog report released today.
• If 95% of Washingtonians wore masks regularly, more than 1,400 COVID-19 deaths could be averted by March, scientists say. So who isn't using them, and where? A new UW study aims to find out, starting in King County. Here's how it will work.
• In Atlanta, parents are fuming because Spider-Man gets to go to school before their kids do. In New York City, school buildings are reopening as coronavirus cases climb, in a major reversal for the nation's biggest school system.