The nation’s top infectious disease expert said Sunday that the U.S. may see a “surge upon a surge” of the coronavirus in the weeks after Thanksgiving, and he does not expect current recommendations around social distancing to be relaxed before Christmas, The Associated Press reported.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told ABC’s “This Week” that the level of infection in the U.S. would not “all of a sudden turn around.”
“So clearly in the next few weeks, we’re going to have the same sort of thing. And perhaps even two or three weeks down the line … we may see a surge upon a surge,” he said.
The number of new COVID-19 cases reported in the United States topped 200,000 for the first time Friday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Since January, when the first infections were reported in the U.S., the nation’s total number of cases has surpassed 13 million. More than 265,000 people have died.
Moderna asking US, European regulators to OK its virus shots
Moderna Inc. said it would ask U.S. and European regulators Monday to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine as new study results confirm the shots offer strong protection — ramping up the race to begin limited vaccinations as the coronavirus rampage worsens.
Multiple vaccine candidates must succeed for the world to stamp out the pandemic, which has been on the upswing in the U.S. and Europe. U.S. hospitals have been stretched to the limit as the nation has seen more than 160,000 new cases per day and more than 1,400 daily deaths. Since first emerging nearly a year ago in China, the virus has killed more than 1.4 million people worldwide.
Moderna is just behind Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech in seeking to begin vaccinations in the U.S. in December. British regulators also are assessing the Pfizer shot and another from AstraZeneca.
• When will the vaccine be here? The planes are in the air as the federal government promises a rapid rollout starting in December, but it will be a while before most Americans have both doses — a necessity that "more than doubles the logistical challenges," King County's health officer points out.
For a possible preview, look to Britain: Although its first inoculations are likely just days away, the prime minister is warning of months of restrictions.
• Guards with no masks, sick inmates who mingled with others: As coronavirus ravaged a Washington prison, sickening hundreds of people and leading to two deaths, corrections officials' botched response likely made things worse. That's according to a state watchdog report released today.
• If 95% of Washingtonians wore masks regularly, more than 1,400 COVID-19 deaths could be averted by March, scientists say. So who isn't using them, and where? A new UW study aims to find out, starting in King County. Here's how it will work.
• In Atlanta, parents are fuming because Spider-Man gets to go to school before their kids do. In New York City, school buildings are reopening as coronavirus cases climb, in a major reversal for the nation's biggest school system.