COVID-19 lockdowns slashed pollutants, but not CO2 levels
A slowdown in industrial activity linked to the coronavirus pandemic has cut emissions of pollutants and heat-trapping greenhouse gases, but hasn’t reduced their record levels in the atmosphere, the United Nations weather agency said on Monday.
The World Meteorological Organization pointed to a record-setting surge of carbon dioxide emissions in recent years, but warned that any reduction in levels as a result of a pandemic-related industrial slowdown will take years to materialize.
WMO cited estimates from the Global Carbon Project indicating that daily carbon dioxide emissions could have fallen by as much as 17% worldwide during the peak of the lockdown period when people in many countries were forced to stay home.
WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas said Monday after releasing the latest edition of the organization’s annual Greenhouse Gas Bulletin, “The COVID-19 pandemic is not a solution for climate change.”
Businesses, workers and consumers across Washington are plunging into the second round of restrictions better prepared in some ways than they were the first time (despite the occasional toilet paper frenzy). From homebuilders to mom-and-pop shops to Amazon, here's how businesses have learned to give themselves a fighting chance against the likely wave of closures and layoffs that threatens to swamp many.
Health experts are warning of an alarming new stage in the pandemic’s spread as Americans flood into airports for holiday travel that could seed more outbreaks this week. Sea-Tac Airport, though, says passenger estimates are down as people cancel their plans. Is it safe to fly right now? Here's what you should know.
A third major vaccine is up to 90% effective, AstraZeneca said today, and it's significantly cheaper and easier to distribute than some of its rivals. If all goes well, the first Americans could get vaccines next month.
Apple Cup gone bad: It doesn't matter if you're a Husky or a Coug, the COVID-19 cancellation of "one of the most sacred rivalries in all of sports" stings awfully. Will it be rescheduled? Columnist Matt Calkins sees reason for "guarded optimism."
Bill Gates' quest to vaccinate the world: The world's second-richest man is neither a scientist nor a doctor, but he sees himself as uniquely positioned to help defeat the coronavirus everywhere by teaming with the World Health Organization, drugmakers and nonprofits. Can they do it? The success of his effort is not at all certain.
A strict stay-home order could come soon in Los Angeles County, where even outdoor dining must close this week.
A man who exhaled on two women outside President Donald Trump's Virginia golf course has been charged with assault. He didn't have a mask, but he was wearing a Trump shirt and a Trump blow-up pool tube.
King County Superior Court has suspended all in-person jury trials. Nationwide, trials are getting derailed because almost nobody wants to be a juror these days.
Screaming, fighting and panic gripped Shanghai's airport when 17,000 workers were sealed in for coronavirus testing yesterday after new cases popped up. Chinese authorities are cracking down hard after a small number of cases elsewhere by testing millions of people, imposing lockdowns and shutting down schools.
