We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.
Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage.
Carson says he’s ‘out of the woods’ after battling COVID-19
Housing Secretary Ben Carson is crediting unapproved, experimental treatments with saving his life after he became “desperately ill” following his infection with the coronavirus.
There is no medical evidence that the treatments Carson cited worked.
A retired neurosurgeon, Carson said Friday that he believes he’s now “out of the woods.” He disclosed that his wife, Candy, also had COVID-19, the disease the coronavirus causes. Carson tested positive earlier this month.
Most people recover from the disease, which has killed more than 250,000 Americans and sickened more than 12 million, including President Donald Trump and members of his family.
In a statement posted on Facebook, Carson said he was “extremely sick” but saw “dramatic improvement” after taking a botanical treatment derived from the oleander plant. Carson said he has underlying conditions, which he did not specify, “and after a brief period when I only experienced minor discomfort, the symptoms accelerated and I became desperately ill.”
Carson said Trump was aware of his condition and “cleared me for the monoclonal antibody therapy that he had previously received, which I am convinced saved my life.”
Catch up on the last 24 hours
Nursing home outbreak: As the novel coronavirus strikes a record number of nursing homes and assisted living centers in Washington, a large facility in Seattle is experiencing a growing outbreak.
COVID-19 'changed everything': The novel coronavirus has forced agencies serving the needy to change the way they do things to meet those needs. The nonprofits’ efforts range from from matching children with mentors and helping those with developmental delays, to providing shelter to people who are homeless and offering mental health counseling. They seem to be succeeding. That’s in large part because of increased government funding and community generosity.
Community college program to the rescue: In some ways, Seattle Promise, which provides tuition-free community college, couldn’t have come at a better time. Despite the hurdles, the program has exceeded its pandemic-era enrollment projections. That’s even as nationally, community colleges saw a 22% dip; statewide, community college enrollment is down 13.5% this year.
Most Read Local Stories
- Loren Culp, refusing to concede Washington gubernatorial race, turns on top Republicans
- Coronavirus daily news updates, November 21: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the world
- Positive coronavirus tests spiking in the Seattle area, nearing 20% in parts of South King County
- Well-known Seattle homeless shelter, closed by the pandemic, might never reopen. Here's what will replace it.
- Seattle business group's 6-point plan urges more strident response from Gov. Jay Inslee on coronavirus