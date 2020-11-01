Meanwhile, climbing case counts do not appear to have dampened Seattle-area voter turnout. With COVID-19 effectively on the ballot for Tuesday’s general election, 72% of registered King County voters had returned their ballots as of Saturday night. Officials are predicting turnout could reach a record high of 90%.
Australia has recorded no new locally transmitted coronavirus infection for the first time in five months.
That report comes from The Associated Press, in an Asia roundup that also notes a downward trend in cases in India and an outbreak in the remote Xinjiang region of China.
AP also reports a new national lockdown in England may have to last longer than the planned four weeks if coronavirus infection rates don’t fall quickly enough, a senior government minister said Sunday.
The lockdown announced Saturday by Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to run from Thursday until Dec. 2. Johnson says it’s needed to stop hospitals from becoming overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients within weeks.
Burhan Kuzu, 65, had been receiving treatment for COVID-19 since Oct. 17, the country’s health minister tweeted. He passed away Sunday.
—Seattle Times staff
How are Americans catching the coronavirus? Increasingly, ‘They have no idea’
As the coronavirus soars across the country, charting a single-day record of 99,155 new cases on Friday and surpassing 9 million cases nationwide, tracing the path of the pandemic in the United States is no longer simply challenging. It has become nearly impossible.
Gone are the days when Americans could easily understand the virus by tracking rising case numbers back to discrete sources — the crowded factory, the troubled nursing home, the rowdy bar. Now, there are so many cases, in so many places, that many people are coming to a frightening conclusion: They have no idea where the virus is spreading.