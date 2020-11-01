With Halloween over and the winter holiday season closing in, many U.S. states and European countries are once again seeing COVID-19 caseloads surge. Medical experts are cautioning the public to stay close to home and avoid large gatherings, if possible — though if you need to travel, here are some tips to do it safely.

Meanwhile, climbing case counts do not appear to have dampened Seattle-area voter turnout. With COVID-19 effectively on the ballot for Tuesday’s general election, 72% of registered King County voters had returned their ballots as of Saturday night. Officials are predicting turnout could reach a record high of 90%.

