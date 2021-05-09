As more people are vaccinated and case numbers decline across much of the country, more attention is turning to life in whatever follows the coronavirus pandemic. Spanx are making a comeback, people are finding creative ideas for what to do with masks and plans for fully in-person school in the fall are taking shape.

But vaccine hesitancy remains an issue, so much so that many states are reducing their orders and the national vaccine stockpile is growing.

And the manifold toll of COVID-19 continues, with newly discovered impacts — such as that the disease is triggering diabetes in some people who contract it — that will echo far into the future.

We're updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.