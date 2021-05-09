We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.
4 tales of joyous post-vaccine reunions from around the Seattle area
This time last year, COVID-19 retracted social circles almost overnight. Adult children waved to parents in assisted-living facilities through windows. First-time parents brought home newborns without family support.
But with the increased availability of vaccines, folks are counting down the days to that first hug and that postponed visit with family, or a happy reunion with friends.
Q&A: Why even with vaccines, COVID will always be with us
The road to eliminating COVID-19 is long and paved with uncertainty. Many countries are counting on vaccines to build sufficient immunity in their populations so that SARS-CoV-2 isn’t able to find susceptible people to infect, causing transmission of the coronavirus to slow and eventually stop. But even with the rollout of highly effective vaccines, immunization coverage may not reach that level — the so-called herd immunity threshold — anytime soon. For one thing, it’s not known what level of immunity is required. There’s also the threat of emerging coronavirus variants that may weaken the effectiveness of immunizations.
1. Can COVID-19 be eradicated?
No. So far, only one human disease — smallpox — has been officially eradicated; that is, reduced to zero cases and kept there long-term without continuous intervention measures. Smallpox was stamped out thanks to a highly effective vaccine and the fact that humans are the only mammals that are naturally susceptible to infection with the variola virus that causes the disfiguring, sometimes deadly disease. Humans are the only known reservoir of polio virus, yet it still spreads in a few countries, causing paralyzing disease, despite the widespread use of effective immunizations and a 32-year-old global eradication effort. SARS-CoV-2 is thought to exist in nature in horseshoe bats, and has been known to infect minks, cats, gorillas and other animals. Wiping out the virus would require banishing it from every susceptible species, which isn’t feasible. In countries that have successfully suppressed COVID-19 cases, disease elimination has been proposed instead.