The U.S. death toll from the pandemic will hit 1 million this week. 9 million Americans have lost spouses, parents, grandparents, siblings and children to COVID-19, according to bereavement calculations by sociologists at Penn State University and the University of Southern California.

And federal funding for COVID health care is drying up, prompting concern about whether people without insurance will continue to receive timely treatment, even as case counts and hospitalizations increase in some areas. Chicago health officials are once again “strongly recommending” that people in that city wear masks indoors.

Meanwhile, the Seattle area’s food scene is roaring back, with consumer spending almost back to normal and many of the old hot spots packed again on the weekends. But under the surface, restaurants are still grappling with COVID consequences.

