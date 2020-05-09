By

While this year’s Mother’s Day weekend promises warm weather, Seattle officials are restricting hours in city parks out of fears that large crowds hoping to enjoy the sun could further spread the novel coronavirus. A recent report shows the COVID-19 transmission rate in Western Washington may be steadily increasing, suggesting that the number of virus cases could potentially rise, while the number of COVID-19 cases in Eastern Washington is expected to increase based on current transmission rates.

New figures continue to show evidence of the damage coronavirus has done to a declining economy. Nationally, the unemployment rate hit 14.7% in April, the highest rate since the Great Depression. Washington also grapples with a tsunami of legitimate unemployment claims — more than 100,000 last week — thought the state also is seeing a rise in attempts by fraudsters to siphon off a portion of the benefits.

Throughout Saturday, on this page, we’ll be posting updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Friday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Friday.

Volunteer enrollment plummets for UW clinical trial testing of coronavirus treatment pushed by Trump

One of the hottest debates in the coronavirus pandemic is whether the malaria drugs promoted as possible treatments by President Donald Trump really work. But Americans don’t seem overly eager to help answer the question.

Enrollment in several clinical trials of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine — including two by the University of Washington — has been anemic so far. Fewer than 260 volunteers, out of a target of 2,000, have signed up for a $9.5 million UW study being conducted in Seattle and six other sites across the country. Another multi-site project coordinated by the UW has only about 30 patients enrolled.

Researchers say enrollment in the trials plummeted after preliminary reports of possible heart arrhythmias associated with the drugs, followed by a U.S. Food and Drug Administration warning that they should be administered only in hospitals or clinical trials.

"Once that news came out, our enrollment fell almost down to zero," said UW epidemiologist Dr. Ruanne Barnabas, who’s leading a study to find out if hydroxychloroquine can prevent infection in people like health-care workers who have been exposed to the virus.

Read the whole story here.

—Sandi Doughton
