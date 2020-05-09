While this year’s Mother’s Day weekend promises warm weather, Seattle officials are restricting hours in city parks out of fears that large crowds hoping to enjoy the sun could further spread the novel coronavirus. A recent report shows the COVID-19 transmission rate in Western Washington may be steadily increasing, suggesting that the number of virus cases could potentially rise, while the number of COVID-19 cases in Eastern Washington is expected to increase based on current transmission rates.

New figures continue to show evidence of the damage coronavirus has done to a declining economy. Nationally, the unemployment rate hit 14.7% in April, the highest rate since the Great Depression. Washington also grapples with a tsunami of legitimate unemployment claims — more than 100,000 last week — thought the state also is seeing a rise in attempts by fraudsters to siphon off a portion of the benefits.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Friday.