Some frustrated Pierce County Democrats have joined colleagues across the aisle in threatening to hold a special legislative session in response to Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s reopening plan that put a pause on Pierce County, keeping it in a phase with tighter COVID-19 restrictions.

Eight Democrats in the House and Senate and four House Republicans signed a letter stating that although they don’t dispute the case numbers in Pierce County, the decision to pause reopening in some counties while allowing more business activity in others “damages both our confidence and communities.”

In Mexico City, officials are breathing a small sigh of relief as the public health hospital network announced its lowest occupancy rate since the pandemic began and more than three months after infections peaked.

The World Health Organization on Friday authorized one of China’s Sinopharm vaccines for emergency use. Developed in Beijing, the Sinopharm vaccine is the only Chinese vaccine to be approved by the U.N. health agency. In receiving the coveted authorization, the vaccine joins others made by Pfizer-BioNTech, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, AstraZeneca, and a version of the AstraZeneca vaccine made by the Serum Institute of India.

