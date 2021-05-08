Some frustrated Pierce County Democrats have joined colleagues across the aisle in threatening to hold a special legislative session in response to Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s reopening plan that put a pause on Pierce County, keeping it in a phase with tighter COVID-19 restrictions.
Eight Democrats in the House and Senate and four House Republicans signed a letter stating that although they don’t dispute the case numbers in Pierce County, the decision to pause reopening in some counties while allowing more business activity in others “damages both our confidence and communities.”
The World Health Organization on Friday authorized one of China’s Sinopharm vaccines for emergency use. Developed in Beijing, the Sinopharm vaccine is the only Chinese vaccine to be approved by the U.N. health agency. In receiving the coveted authorization, the vaccine joins others made by Pfizer-BioNTech, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, AstraZeneca, and a version of the AstraZeneca vaccine made by the Serum Institute of India.
Washington schools are carefully planning to welcome all students back to buildings this fall
With about a month left to go in the school year, some Washington public school districts are signaling to parents that they intend to offer a fully in-person school year this fall for students in all grades.
While taking his oath of office on Monday, Seattle Public Schools’ new interim superintendent, Brent Jones, alluded to “district plans for a full-time return to school this fall,” and said that the city’s schools “have an opportunity to come back stronger than before by centering the perspectives and needs of our students and families in our decision-making.”
Tacoma, Everett, Bellevue, Lake Washington and Highline have also announced their intention to return to 100% in-person classes this fall. And a spokesman for the state’s Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction said it is the agency’s “expectation that all students will be provided the opportunity to attend full-time in-person learning in the fall.”
Still up in the air: Whether the state could require a COVID-19 vaccination for children who are old enough to receive it. Some schools are encouraging students to get vaccinated as soon as they are eligible. Several state public and private universities recently announced that their fall plans include requiring students to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination.
“The COVID-19 vaccine is now available at the State Fair Park in Yakima!” announced Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, exclamation point his.
He attached a press blurb about what was being called a pilot community vaccination center.
On the same day, though, he soon returned to his more regularly scheduled program: ripping the recently passed American Rescue Plan as a wasteful mess.
“President Biden’s $1.9 trillion debt-financed COVID-19 ‘rescue plan’ ignores the needs of communities like ours and spends far too many taxpayer dollars on unrelated priorities,” Newhouse wrote — dubbing it an “American recession plan.”
You can probably guess what’s coming next: The mass vaccination site, which has since given out 27,800 shots, was paid for by this same rescue plan, according to the office of U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell. The act boosted FEMA funding by $50 billion, in part to pay for sites to help low-vaccination counties such as Yakima, with mobile units to reach underserved areas.
This has been happening all over the country: Republicans who voted en masse against the coronavirus relief effort then hailing or highlighting its spending provisions in their own districts. “Republicans promote pandemic relief they voted against,” read an Associated Press headline this past week.