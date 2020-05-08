While some parts of the state start to reopen, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan announced her decision Thursday to permanently close nearly 20 miles of city streets to most vehicle traffic in order to provide more space for people to walk and bike at a safe distance apart. The closures will continue even after Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-at-home order is lifted, Durkan said.
Throughout Friday, on this page, we’ll be posting updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Thursday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Thursday.
Washington businesses are reopening amid frustration, confusion and a flurry of activity. Gov. Jay Inslee has been laying out new rules and is expected to issue more today affecting everyone from retail shoppers to landscapers. News on reopening may not be far behind for businesses listed in the second phase of his plan.
Dry and warm weather through this weekend! Although air temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, water temperature is in the 40s and 50s! Always be prepared and aware when you are near the water! #WAwxpic.twitter.com/mOgCs4URGy
Well, nobody’s taking Mom out to brunch this Mother’s Day. But there are creative ways to help your mother feel special on this socially distant holiday. Among them: putting a new spin on old traditions with a virtual movie night. You could check out one of these films with remarkable mothers or grandmothers.
Wow! Readers conjured kitchen magic in the “Chopped”-inspired Seattle Times Pantry Kitchen Challenge, in which they had to make the most of four simple ingredients. Check out the best creations from Round 1 and find out what your mission is for Round 2.
