Some Washingtonians may have breathed a sigh of relief this week as parts of the state’s stay-home order began to lift, but many local businesses and government officials have found themselves navigating confusion and uncertainty on the way to resuming commerce amid a pandemic. Several of the state’s industries continue to receive federal-relief dollars, including seafood firms, fishermen, tribes and charter boat operators, which expect about $50 million from the CARES ACT passed in March.

While some parts of the state start to reopen, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan announced her decision Thursday to permanently close nearly 20 miles of city streets to most vehicle traffic in order to provide more space for people to walk and bike at a safe distance apart. The closures will continue even after Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-at-home order is lifted, Durkan said.

Throughout Friday, on this page, we’ll be posting updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Thursday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Thursday.