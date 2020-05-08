By

Some Washingtonians may have breathed a sigh of relief this week as parts of the state’s stay-home order began to lift, but many local businesses and government officials have found themselves navigating confusion and uncertainty on the way to resuming commerce amid a pandemic. Several of the state’s industries continue to receive federal-relief dollars, including seafood firms, fishermen, tribes and charter boat operators, which expect about $50 million from the CARES ACT passed in March.

While some parts of the state start to reopen, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan announced her decision Thursday to permanently close nearly 20 miles of city streets to most vehicle traffic in order to provide more space for people to walk and bike at a safe distance apart. The closures will continue even after Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-at-home order is lifted, Durkan said.

Throughout Friday, on this page, we’ll be posting updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Thursday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Thursday.

Aaron Hooley thought he'd try to raise money for the Northwest Harvest hunger-relief network by putting sculptures out on his Montlake sidewalk and asking buyers to make a donation. He's created 50 to 60 sculptures so far, and the outpouring of generosity from neighbors has been far beyond what he imagined.

Washington businesses are reopening amid frustration, confusion and a flurry of activity. Gov. Jay Inslee has been laying out new rules and is expected to issue more today affecting everyone from retail shoppers to landscapers. News on reopening may not be far behind for businesses listed in the second phase of his plan.

Some King County parks, trails and public lands reopen today, just in time for a blast of hot weather. Here are the details and best practices to keep in mind if you go. And remember if you are venturing into the water this weekend, it may be hot outside, but the water will be cold and drowning danger high.

More than 20 million Americans lost their jobs in April, wiping out a decade of job gains in a single month, the Labor Department reported today. Roughly a third of the 810,000 Washingtonians thrown out of work by the crisis haven't gotten benefits yet, and some may be waiting another month or more.

Washington’s hardest-hit workers: Just about every bartender in Washington state has filed for unemployment. FYI Guy looked at jobless claims for the 100 most common occupations to see who else has been slammed hard — and who’s faring the best. Our daily chart fills out the picture with the five sectors feeling the most pain.

New U.S. guidelines could pave the way for millions of people to test themselves for the coronavirus at home. A game-changing test kit could cost less than $5 if the Gates Foundation has its way.

Look up: The U.S. Air Force is planning a flyover today over the Puget Sound region to honor essential workers.

One of President Donald Trump's valets has tested positive for the virus, setting off a White House scramble. Meanwhile, fact-checkers are crying foul after Trump declared kids safe from the virus.

Oregon is loosening some lockdown restrictions statewide next week. Gov. Kate Brown yesterday laid out her plan for reopenings.

—Kris Higginson
Well, nobody’s taking Mom out to brunch this Mother’s Day. But there are creative ways to help your mother feel special on this socially distant holiday. Among them: putting a new spin on old traditions with a virtual movie night. You could check out one of these films with remarkable mothers or grandmothers.

Wow! Readers conjured kitchen magic in the “Chopped”-inspired Seattle Times Pantry Kitchen Challenge, in which they had to make the most of four simple ingredients. Check out the best creations from Round 1 and find out what your mission is for Round 2.

—Kris Higginson

Seattle Times staff

