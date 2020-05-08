Some Washingtonians may have breathed a sigh of relief this week as parts of the state’s stay-home order began to lift, but many local businesses and government officials have found themselves navigating confusion and uncertainty on the way to resuming commerce amid a pandemic. Several of the state’s industries continue to receive federal-relief dollars, including seafood firms, fishermen, tribes and charter boat operators, which expect about $50 million from the CARES ACT passed in March.
While some parts of the state start to reopen, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan announced her decision Thursday to permanently close nearly 20 miles of city streets to most vehicle traffic in order to provide more space for people to walk and bike at a safe distance apart. The closures will continue even after Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-at-home order is lifted, Durkan said.
Throughout Friday, on this page, we’ll be posting updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Thursday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Thursday.
Live updates:
Virus could ‘smolder’ in Africa, infecting millions, WHO warns
The coronavirus could “smolder” in Africa, which has so far not seen a dramatic explosion in cases, for years and take a high death toll across the continent, the World Health Organization has warned.
About 52,000 confirmed infections and 2,074 virus-related deaths have been reported by African countries, according to figures released Friday by the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The total number of cases has risen by more than 42% in the past week.
The disease appears to be spreading more slowly across Africa than in Europe, according to the WHO report. Officials say that could be due to poor surveillance or less developed transport links.
“While COVID-19 likely won’t spread as exponentially in Africa as it has elsewhere in the world, it likely will smolder in transmission hotspots,” said Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, WHO’s regional director for Africa who is based in Brazzaville, Republic of Congo. She said outbreaks would likely peak about one month after the virus starts spreading widely in communities.
The WHO estimated that if no containment measures are taken, COVID-19 could cause deaths ranging from 83,000 to 190,000 people in Africa in the first year of the pandemic. As many as 44 million of the continent’s 1.3 billion people could be infected during the same period, the U.N. health agency estimated, based on its prediction model of 47 African countries.
Read the story here.
Shanghai Disneyland reopening May 11; tickets sell out in minutes
Shanghai Disneyland sold out of tickets for its May 11 reopening after a four-month shutdown, a sign that consumers in China are prepared to spend as the nation recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.
The theme park is implementing safety measures, including limiting visitors to one-third of the normal capacity of 80,000. Shanghai Disneyland was the first of Walt Disney Co.’s parks to close on Jan. 25 as the coronavirus began to spread from Wuhan, 520 miles west of the country’s business capital.
The $5.5 billion park’s reopening marks a tentative step toward Disney’s recovery from a global health crisis it blamed for lopping $1.4 billion off profit last quarter, largely by forcing it to shut resorts around the world. While Disney is keeping its U.S., Hong Kong and Paris parks closed, it said Thursday it will open a limited number of shops and restaurants in its Disney Springs mall outside its resorts in Orlando, Florida, on May 20.
The sellout was confirmed on the Shanghai Disney Resort website within minutes after bookings started 8 a.m. Friday local time.
Wave of suicides could be next coronavirus crisis, study warns
The isolation, grief and economic hardship related to covid-19 are creating a mental-health crisis in the U.S. that researchers warn could make the already-rising suicide rate worse.
A study released Friday tried to quantify the toll. The paper, which was not peer-reviewed, found that over the next decade as many as 75,000 additional people could die from “deaths of despair” as a result of the coronavirus crisis, a term that refers to suicides and substance-abuse-related deaths. The research was done by the Well Being Trust and researchers affiliated with the American Academy of Family Physicians.
"Now, we see the economic and social dislocations catalyzed by COVID, triggering even more mental health and addiction problems. The combination of social, economic, and health related factors make the current situation a perfect storm for a 'second curve,'" said the Well Being Trust in a post on its website. "What is the 'second curve'? We know that with increasing unemployment and isolation will come a significant rise in rates of anxiety, depression, substance misuse and deaths of despair. So, while the physical threats of COVID are terrifying and must be addressed as priority #1 – it’s time we prepare for the 2nd curve addressing our mental health."
Even after the American economy rebounded from the last recession, suicides and overdoses cut into Americans’ life expectancy. Mental-health experts worry that the economic uncertainty and social isolation of the pandemic will make things worse at a time when the health care system is already overwhelmed.
The suicide rate in the U.S. has been rising for two decades, and in 2018 hit its highest level since 1941, according to a viewpoint piece in JAMA Psychiatry in April called “Suicide Mortality and Coronavirus Disease 2019 – A Perfect Storm?” Author Mark Reger argued social distancing could hamper suicide prevention efforts and said ensuring that doesn’t happen is a “national public health priority.”
“There’s a paradox,” said Jeffrey Reynolds, president of a Long Island-based nonprofit social services agency, the Family and Children’s Association. “Social isolation protects us from a contagious, life-threatening virus, but at the same time it puts people at risk for things that are the biggest killers in the United States: suicide, overdose and diseases related to alcohol abuse.”
Read the story here.
Catch up on the past 24 hours
Aaron Hooley thought he'd try to raise money for the Northwest Harvest hunger-relief network by putting sculptures out on his Montlake sidewalk and asking buyers to make a donation. He's created 50 to 60 sculptures so far, and the outpouring of generosity from neighbors has been far beyond what he imagined.
Washington businesses are reopening amid frustration, confusion and a flurry of activity. Gov. Jay Inslee has been laying out new rules and is expected to issue more today affecting everyone from retail shoppers to landscapers. News on reopening may not be far behind for businesses listed in the second phase of his plan.
Some King County parks, trails and public lands reopen today, just in time for a blast of hot weather. Here are the details and best practices to keep in mind if you go. And remember if you are venturing into the water this weekend, it may be hot outside, but the water will be cold and drowning danger high.
Dry and warm weather through this weekend! Although air temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, water temperature is in the 40s and 50s! Always be prepared and aware when you are near the water! #WAwx pic.twitter.com/mOgCs4URGy
— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) May 7, 2020
More than 20 million Americans lost their jobs in April, wiping out a decade of job gains in a single month, the Labor Department reported today. Roughly a third of the 810,000 Washingtonians thrown out of work by the crisis haven't gotten benefits yet, and some may be waiting another month or more.
Washington’s hardest-hit workers: Just about every bartender in Washington state has filed for unemployment. FYI Guy looked at jobless claims for the 100 most common occupations to see who else has been slammed hard — and who’s faring the best. Our daily chart fills out the picture with the five sectors feeling the most pain.
New U.S. guidelines could pave the way for millions of people to test themselves for the coronavirus at home. A game-changing test kit could cost less than $5 if the Gates Foundation has its way.
Look up: The U.S. Air Force is planning a flyover today over the Puget Sound region to honor essential workers.
One of President Donald Trump's valets has tested positive for the virus, setting off a White House scramble. Meanwhile, fact-checkers are crying foul after Trump declared kids safe from the virus.
Oregon is loosening some lockdown restrictions statewide next week. Gov. Kate Brown yesterday laid out her plan for reopenings.
Quarantine Corner
Well, nobody’s taking Mom out to brunch this Mother’s Day. But there are creative ways to help your mother feel special on this socially distant holiday. Among them: putting a new spin on old traditions with a virtual movie night. You could check out one of these films with remarkable mothers or grandmothers.
Wow! Readers conjured kitchen magic in the “Chopped”-inspired Seattle Times Pantry Kitchen Challenge, in which they had to make the most of four simple ingredients. Check out the best creations from Round 1 and find out what your mission is for Round 2.
Coronavirus resources
- What to do if you're sick: Call your doctor and stay home
- How to properly wear a face mask to slow spread of coronavirus
- There's so much coronavirus information out there. Here's how to make sense of it
- "Opening Up America": Guidelines from White House, CDC
- Tips for cleaning, disinfecting your home and your phone
- Sign up for breaking news alerts
- More on coronavirus »
How is this outbreak affecting you?What has changed about your daily life? What kinds of discussions are you having with family members and friends? Are you a health care worker who's on the front lines of the response? Are you a COVID-19 patient or do you know one? Whoever you are, we want to hear from you so our news coverage is as complete, accurate and useful as possible. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, click here.
Most Read Local Stories
- Seattle will permanently close 20 miles of residential streets to most vehicle traffic
- Coronavirus daily news updates, May 7: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the nation
- Mask or no mask? New social tension splits Seattle-area residents in coronavirus era
- Washington seems to be avoiding the dramatic nationwide spike in deaths during coronavirus pandemic
- Gov. Inslee connected personal contacts with Washington state officials in hunt for coronavirus supplies