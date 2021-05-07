As the state makes its way through its fourth coronavirus wave, scientists at the University of Washington recently found that nearly 7 million people worldwide have died from COVID-19, more than double the official death toll. Still, the American public’s willingness to get a COVID vaccine is reaching a saturation point, a new national poll suggests.

Meanwhile, the number of Americans seeking unemployment aid recently dropped to the lowest it’s been since the pandemic started — a sign of the job market’s growing strength as businesses reopen and consumers step up spending.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.