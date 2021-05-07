By
 

As the state makes its way through its fourth coronavirus wave, scientists at the University of Washington recently found that nearly 7 million people worldwide have died from COVID-19, more than double the official death toll. Still, the American public’s willingness to get a COVID vaccine is reaching a saturation point, a new national poll suggests.

Meanwhile, the number of Americans seeking unemployment aid recently dropped to the lowest it’s been since the pandemic started — a sign of the job market’s growing strength as businesses reopen and consumers step up spending.

We're updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.

Has your doctor been vaccinated? Can you ask the question, and do health care workers have to answer? Most did indeed get their shots, but the percentage of workers who skipped them nationwide is higher than you might think. Our FAQ explains the rules around finding out.

The real COVID-19 death toll is more than double the official tally, a new UW analysis suggests. The scientists count nearly 7 million people worldwide, and in Washington state, more than the entire population of Normandy Park or North Bend. As you might expect, there's some disagreement on the numbers.

The Oregon church fought COVID-19 restrictions, and people gathered there without masks. Now at least 74 have fallen ill. 

The end of the pandemic lockdown is closer than Seattleites think, columnist Jon Talton writes. As states and cities across the country start to reopen, Seattle needs to prepare for re-entry.

Ruckus in the skies: More and more unruly passengers are refusing to wear masks on planes, and the physical and verbal abuse endured by flight attendants is "way off the charts." Fines for the bad behavior are sky-high, too.

One vaccine clinic in Seattle has sacred ambience you won’t find at your local drugstore. Close your eyes inside this cathedral and you might think you're at a wedding as Mozart sonatas float out of a 3,944-pipe organ (although the jab would certainly puncture that notion). Enjoy the photos.

The world’s most vaccinated country is seeing an unprecedented spike in coronavirus cases.

