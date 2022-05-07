The Biden administration is warning the country could see around 100 million COVID-19 infections and a significant increase in deaths driven by the omicron subvariants during the fall and winter.

The projection comes as the U.S. nears a COVID-19 death toll of 1 million. At the same time, the administration aims to persuade lawmakers to back billions of dollars in funding to be buy more vaccines, test and treatments in preparation for projected surges.

Meanwhile, the Olympic Council of Asia announced this year’s Asian Games in China will be postponed citing concerns over potential spread of the virus in the country.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see the rest of our coronavirus coverage and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.