New information about Washington’s COVID-19 cases continues to come to light. State health officials this week confirmed that the majority of deaths in our state have been linked to long-term care facilities, including residents, employees and visitors who were at nursing homes, assisted living facilities or adult family homes around the time they were exposed. And it appears that in late March and early April, while deaths spiked dramatically elsewhere, Washington saw only 4% more deaths than it typically does in that time period.

Scientists are working hard to develop a vaccine as virus-related deaths worldwide push toward 300,o00, but a recent survey shows millions of Americans would not get a vaccine even if one were available. Meanwhile, regulators and scientists have raised concerns about potentially serious side effects from hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine, while a different proposed treatment, the antiviral therapy remdesivir, was cleared for U.S. use.

Throughout Thursday, on this page, we'll be posting updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Wednesday.

