New information about Washington’s COVID-19 cases continues to come to light. State health officials this week confirmed that the majority of deaths in our state have been linked to long-term care facilities, including residents, employees and visitors who were at nursing homes, assisted living facilities or adult family homes around the time they were exposed. And it appears that in late March and early April, while deaths spiked dramatically elsewhere, Washington saw only 4% more deaths than it typically does in that time period.

Scientists are working hard to develop a vaccine as virus-related deaths worldwide push toward 300,o00, but a recent survey shows millions of Americans would not get a vaccine even if one were available. Meanwhile, regulators and scientists have raised concerns about potentially serious side effects from hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine, while a different proposed treatment, the antiviral therapy remdesivir, was cleared for U.S. use.

Throughout Thursday, on this page, we’ll be posting updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Wednesday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Wednesday.

Coronavirus Economy daily chart: More Washington households seek food aid, while restaurants struggle to survive

You can tell a lot about the food system's crisis by looking at restaurant sales and the number of Washingtonians seeking food aid.

The dramatic rise in hungry Americans is fueling the partisan fight over food stamps.

For more local indicators on the Coronavirus Economy, see our other charts here.

—Seattle Times business staff
Should I still go to college?

Abdulnasser Hussien, a senior at Foster High School in Tukwila, has adjusted his college plans in order to help his family during the pandemic. He’ll live at home and attend Highline College this fall instead of his first choice, Eastern Washington University in Cheney. (Dean Rutz / The Seattle Times)
High school seniors across the country are having to make the most consequential decision of their young lives during a national health emergency.

Faced with an uncertain economic future and a need to help parents pay bills at home, some students are scaling back their ambitions.

As a result, fall enrollment may plunge, particularly among students of color.

Here's what our state's colleges are seeing so far.

—Katherine Long

In hunt for coronavirus supplies, Gov. Inslee looks globally — and within his personal network

Mark Inslee, left, appears with his cousin Jay Inslee at a banquet hosted by the Northwest Asian Weekly Foundation in December 2012, a month after Jay Inslee became the governor-elect. (Courtesy of NW Asian Weekly)
When Washington state sent out an emergency plea for medical supplies in March, hundreds of businesses and individuals replied through the state website.

With competitive bidding suspended, the governor took the unusual step of connecting his own contacts, including a cousin, with state buyers.

It's just one example of how the coronavirus pandemic has upended the normal workings of government.

Read the Times Watchdog story.

—Mike Reicher, Daniel Gilbert and Joseph O’Sullivan

Washington seems to be avoiding the dramatic nationwide spike in deaths

We looked at government figures on all deaths, not just those already determined to be from COVID-19, for an early glimpse of the pandemic's likely toll.

You can track confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths here.

—Manuel Villa, Mary Hudetz and Asia Fields
Mask or no mask? Choice brings new social tensions and, sometimes, the stink-eye

Shoppers line up outside Trader Joe’s grocery in the University district on Tuesday. Rae Wong, 21, center, who is a junior at the UW, says she initially avoided buying a mask because she wanted to be sure health care and other essential workers had one, and she never developed the habit. (Greg Gilbert / The Seattle Times)
Health officials recommend that everyone wear face coverings in public, but that message isn't resonating with everyone in the Seattle area. As neighbors eye each other warily, we look at why people are and aren't wearing masks, and what's behind the guidance.

When you wear one, do it correctly; this visual guide shows how.

—Ryan Blethen, Elise Takahama and Christine Clarridge

There's no better year to play Summer Book Bingo

(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)
Reading has taken on different meaning, linking us together even as coronavirus keeps us apart.

Here's a bingo card to download, plus Seattle librarians' recommendations for books to fill it.

—Moira Macdonald

Catch up on the past 24 hours

Washington’s growing army of unemployed workers filed nearly 110,000 initial claims for jobless benefits in the week ending May 2, according to a report released this morning.

Coronavirus walloped the Seattle-area home market, knocking down sales and prices. See what's happening near you with this area-by-area look.

The Trump administration has ditched the CDC's step-by-step guide to reopening the country, shifting more emphasis toward states charting their own paths.

Bars in Washington can sell cocktails to-go now. The state liquor board's surprise announcement is expected to put many bars back in business.

The quest for a treatment involves a llama named Winter. Scientists think she may be carrying a crucial weapon against the virus.

Top officials around the world keep getting caught breaking lockdown rules.

—Kris Higginson
Seattle Times staff

