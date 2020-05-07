New information about Washington’s COVID-19 cases continues to come to light. State health officials this week confirmed that the majority of deaths in our state
have been linked to long-term care facilities, including residents, employees and visitors who were at nursing homes, assisted living facilities or adult family homes around the time they were exposed. And it appears that in late March and early April, while deaths spiked dramatically elsewhere, Washington saw only 4% more deaths than it typically does in that time period.
Scientists are working hard to develop a vaccine as virus-related deaths worldwide push toward 300,o00, but a recent survey shows
millions of Americans would not get a vaccine even if one were available. Meanwhile, regulators and scientists have raised concerns about potentially serious side effects from hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine, while a different proposed treatment, the antiviral therapy remdesivir, was cleared for U.S. use.
Throughout Thursday, on this page, we'll be posting updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world.
all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Wednesday.
Abdulnasser Hussien, a senior at Foster High School in Tukwila, has adjusted his college plans in order to help his family during the pandemic. He’ll live at home and attend Highline College this fall instead of his first choice, Eastern Washington University in Cheney. (Dean Rutz / The Seattle Times)
High school seniors across the country are having to make the most consequential decision of their young lives during a national health emergency.
Faced with an uncertain economic future and a need to help parents pay bills at home, some students are scaling back their ambitions.
As a result, fall enrollment may plunge, particularly among students of color.
Here's what our state's colleges are seeing so far.
Mark Inslee, left, appears with his cousin Jay Inslee at a banquet hosted by the Northwest Asian Weekly Foundation in December 2012, a month after Jay Inslee became the governor-elect. (Courtesy of NW Asian Weekly)
When Washington state sent out an emergency plea for medical supplies in March, hundreds of businesses and individuals replied through the state website.
With competitive bidding suspended, the governor took the unusual step of connecting his own contacts, including a cousin, with state buyers.
It's just one example of how the coronavirus pandemic has upended the normal workings of government.
Read the Times Watchdog story.
Shoppers line up outside Trader Joe’s grocery in the University district on Tuesday. Rae Wong, 21, center, who is a junior at the UW, says she initially avoided buying a mask because she wanted to be sure health care and other essential workers had one, and she never developed the habit. (Greg Gilbert / The Seattle Times)
Health officials recommend that everyone wear face coverings in public, but that message isn't resonating with everyone in the Seattle area. As neighbors eye each other warily, we look at why people are and aren't wearing masks, and what's behind the guidance.
When you wear one, do it correctly;
When you wear one, do it correctly;
this visual guide shows how.
