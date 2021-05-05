Though the state has begun its two-week reopening pause, Washington health officials are seeing “hopeful numbers” in COVID-19 cases and hospitalization data. However, they also say that does not negate the fact the state remains in a fourth wave of infection.

But experts are projecting COVID-19’s toll on the U.S. will fall sharply by the end of July. Even under scenarios involving disappointing vaccination rates, COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are expected to drop dramatically this summer.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.