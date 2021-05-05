We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.
Washington is seeing "hopeful numbers" on COVID-19 cases, but that doesn't mean the fourth wave has receded, state officials say. The state has set up a new hotline to help residents find vaccine appointments, and you may be able to get a free Uber or Lyft ride there.
The U.S. made a dramatic shift on vaccines as the Biden administration threw its support behind easing intellectual property rules to speed the end of the pandemic. But other rich nations would have to agree, and Big Pharma is howling angrily.