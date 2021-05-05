By
 

Though the state has begun its two-week reopening pause, Washington health officials are seeing “hopeful numbers” in COVID-19 cases and hospitalization data. However, they also say that does not negate the fact the state remains in a fourth wave of infection.

But experts are projecting COVID-19’s toll on the U.S. will fall sharply by the end of July. Even under scenarios involving disappointing vaccination rates, COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are expected to drop dramatically this summer.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.

Catch up on the past 24 hours

Washington is seeing "hopeful numbers" on COVID-19 cases, but that doesn't mean the fourth wave has receded, state officials say. The state has set up a new hotline to help residents find vaccine appointments, and you may be able to get a free Uber or Lyft ride there.

The U.S. made a dramatic shift on vaccines as the Biden administration threw its support behind easing intellectual property rules to speed the end of the pandemic. But other rich nations would have to agree, and Big Pharma is howling angrily.

A small company's vaccine could bring hope to the unvaccinated world. The key advantage of the CureVac shot, nearing the end of clinical trials: It can be stored in a regular fridge.

One man's barbecue craving has sparked a slew of new restrictions in Australia's largest city, which had nearly quashed the virus.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Pope Francis and Aerosmith are teaming up at a unique Vatican conference on COVID-19, among other things. Fauci opened the event today with a message on faith, science and humility.

