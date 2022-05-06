Nearly 15 million people across the globe have died from COVID-19 or by its impact on overwhelmed health systems due to the virus since the pandemic began about two years ago, according to the World Health organization.

Most of the reported deaths occurred in Southeast Asia, Europe and the Americas, according to a report from the United Nation’s health agency.

The Food and Drug Administration imposed new restrictions this week on the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine citing that the risk of developing a rare but life-threatening blood clot syndrome from the shot outweighed the benefits of the vaccine for people over 18 who have access to other COVID-19 vaccines.

The agency said only people who are unable to receive other COVID-19 vaccines due to inaccessibility or other factors should receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

