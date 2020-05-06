By

As Washington state launches into its four-phase reopening plan — starting with state parks, whose closure ended Tuesday — a group that includes four Republican state lawmakers is suing Gov. Jay Inslee, asking a federal court to strike down the stay-home order altogether.

Preliminary numbers show Washington state could lose $7 billion through 2023, making a special legislative session likely this year to adjust the state’s budget. Meanwhile, some of the least populous states in the U.S. have few infections but scored big when Congress pumped out federal aid.

Throughout Wednesday, on this page, we’ll be posting updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Tuesday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Tuesday.

Everyone’s been cooking like crazy. Here's what Seattle-area residents have been making, and how our flour storms differ from those across the rest of the nation.

Fancy a spot of tea? A Capitol Hill bakery is sharing a recipe for a sweet, comforting British snack to go with it.

Nobody’s doing game nights in person, but you'll find a new dimension of fun and friendship in the virtual version.

Footwear is optional for stay-at-home game night, but fun is pretty much a given, once your friends join in the videoconference. (Christy Karras)
—Kris Higginson
'I'm back from the dead': How a Seattle man survived a 62-day battle with COVID-19

As his doctor, Anne Lipke, pushes his wheelchair, Michael Flor basks in a round of applause from staff at Swedish Issaquah on Tuesday. Flor had been in the hospital since March 4 and at one point, was not expected to live. (Ken Lambert / The Seattle Times)
Michael Flor, 70, choked out what he believed was a final goodbye to his wife, as a nurse held a phone to his ear.

"He was as sick as you can get," his doctor says.

But yesterday, dozens of doctors and nurses clapped him out of the hospital after a two-month stay. Watch that emotional moment, and read the story of how Swedish's longest-hospitalized patient fought off the coronavirus, emerging into a stunning new era.

Michael Flor battled with coronavirus for 62 days at Swedish Issaquah. His stay makes him the longest coronavirus patient at a Swedish hospital. (Ramon Dompor / The Seattle Times)

—Danny Westneat

State parks seemed "busy ... but not unmanageable" as they reopened yesterday, but the true test will come in the days ahead when temperatures flirt with 80 degrees. Here are some things to keep in mind if you're heading out.

Washington state faces painful cuts to parks, schools, social-service programs and more as preliminary numbers show a possible $7 billion hit to revenue through 2023. A special legislative session is likely.

Health officials are increasingly warning of a second wave of infections and deaths around the globe. The question isn't whether it will hit, they say: It's when, and how badly.

The president has resumed travel, touring an Arizona mask factory. Nearly all workers there wore masks; the president and Honeywell executives did not.

A top federal vaccine official says he was ousted for prioritizing "science and safety" over politics. Rick Bright had raised concerns over a drug touted by Trump.

Nordstrom is permanently closing 16 full-line stores and changing how other ones function as it adapts to new realities.

Starbucks is reopening most of its coffee shops by the end of this week. Customers can expect changes, from ordering to paying and picking up drinks.

Some tribes have reopened casinos in Washington, and more will soon follow. At least one tribe is checking every customer's temperature.

People are holding coronavirus parties in Walla Walla County, thinking it's better to get COVID-19 over with. Local officials are saying this is a bad idea.

Four Republican lawmakers sued Gov. Jay Inslee in federal court yesterday, arguing "the emergency has been contained" and the stay-home order should be struck down.

Alaska Airlines is facing significant cuts after its parent company's first quarterly loss in more than a decade.

Renton leaders are pushing King County to move 200 homeless people out of a hotel where they've been sheltering against the spread of coronavirus. First responders are strained and businesses are anxious, officials say.

Home-sales activity is climbing. Our daily chart shows signs of a rebound in the Seattle area.

Didn’t get your stimulus payment yet? Here’s what to do.

—Kris Higginson

